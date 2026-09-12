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'They talk a lot!' - AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim launches fresh attack on Man Utd legends following disastrous Old Trafford spell
Struggles in the Old Trafford dugout
Amorim's time at Manchester United was marked by significant struggle as he attempted to restore the club to its former glory. He presided over the club's worst-ever Premier League finish, managing to secure just 24 victories in 63 matches across all competitions. This underwhelming record provided plenty of ammunition for the club's former greats like Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and Paul Scholes, who were accustomed to the trophy-laden era of the 1990s and 2000s.
Now attempting to rebuild his reputation at San Siro, Amorim faces a similar environment, with AC Milan boasting its own rich history and demanding alumni.
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Amorim takes aim at United icons
When asked about the pressure of managing a historic team where former stars frequently weigh in, the new Milan boss could not resist a swipe at his Old Trafford critics. He argued that the current punditry class remains disconnected from the modern game.
"I was in a club [Manchester United] in the past with a lot of legends, and they have big opinions, and they talk a lot about things," Amorim noted. "They lived in a time that was completely different."
A shadow of former glories
United’s most prominent media voices featured heavily during Sir Alex Ferguson's glittering reign, a period defined by domestic dominance and regular Champions League football. However, the current reality in Manchester is drastically different, with the club enduring a 13-year league title drought and struggling to establish themselves among Europe's elite.
Before Amorim was dismissed, Scholes stated the coach was not "the right man" and did not "get the club". At the time, the Portuguese tactician responded by claiming the legends judged the current setup unfairly.
"I think it's normal," he said prior to his exit. "I think it's a fact that me, as a manager of Manchester United, I think we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So I take that naturally.
"Sometimes they don't have all the information and they see Manchester United with the standards that they lived here, always winning. So it's hard for them to see their club in this situation."
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A new chapter at AC Milan
Amorim must now focus entirely on his monumental task in Italy, leaving his Premier League history behind. While he has escaped the relentless glare of the British pundits, delivering results for an equally historic Milan side will be essential to silencing his doubters.
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