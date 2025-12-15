AC Milan not giving up on Mike Maignan as director promises contract talks with 'extraordinary' Chelsea and Juventus target

The director has moved to quell the growing speculation surrounding the future of the star goalkeeper. The French international is approaching a critical juncture in his career with his contract expiring at the end of the season and his future yet to be resolved. This uncertainty has alerted Europe's elite, with Premier League giants Chelsea and Serie A rivals Juventus reportedly monitoring developments closely.

Chelsea have long been admirers of Maignan as they continue their search for a long-term, world-class number one, while Juventus view him as a potential market opportunity to weaken a direct rival and secure their own defensive future. However, speaking ahead of Milan's clash with Sassuolo, Tare remained defiant. He emphasised the strong bond between the player and the club, suggesting that while financial discussions have not yet formally concluded, the mutual desire to continue the relationship is evident.

"Maignan renewal? We have never talked about numbers," Tare told the press. "Talking about Mike is easy, he is an extraordinary boy and a great leader.

"He likes being at Milan and Milan likes him being here, but now let's think about the game and then we will talk about it."