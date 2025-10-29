AFP
'We were three times better' - AC Milan lucky to escape with draw as 'spectacle' Ademola Lookman earns special praise after first Atalanta goal since transfer feud
Lookman strikes back as Atalanta hold Milan
Nigerian international Lookman ended his goal drought with the crucial equaliser in the Serie A clash, a result that extended La Dea’s unbeaten run but left head coach Ivan Juric lamenting missed opportunities.
Milan took the lead inside five minutes through Samuele Ricci’s deflected strike, leaving Atalanta chasing the game despite controlling possession. The equaliser arrived in the 35th minute, when Mario Pasalic’s intelligent through ball found Lookman, who hammered a left-footed effort into the roof of the net beyond Mike Maignan.
The goal marked Lookman’s first since May and his first since returning from a turbulent summer, during which a potential move to Inter fell apart amid reports of a €45 million offer. The Nigerian’s performance, full of direct running and confidence, suggested he’s rediscovered his rhythm after long turmoil.
Atalanta dominated the second half but were left frustrated as they failed to convert several late chances. Despite the draw, the result highlighted Lookman’s renewed importance to Juric’s attacking setup, especially as the club pushes for a European qualification spot.
'Atalanta were three times better' - Juric
After the final whistle, boss Juric voiced both pride and frustration over his team’s performance - their fifth consecutive draw. Speaking to DAZN, the Croatian coach said: “Atalanta were three times better than Milan. We dominated throughout, they had one shot and scored. Another great game from the lads and it's a real shame because this team deserves more.”
Juric praised his squad’s overall effort, noting how the result didn’t reflect their superiority. “I think we did very well in both phases. We created several scoring opportunities. It’s disappointing that we’re not getting more points, but I’m confident we will,” he added. His comments reflect Atalanta’s ongoing pattern this season, plenty of control and creative energy, but a lack of composure in the final third.
Lookman wins back trust after transfer feud
Lookman’s goal came as a personal breakthrough following a tense summer marked by his attempted exit. The forward had been frozen out of training after pushing for a move to Inter, even deleting Atalanta-related posts from his social media before eventually being reintegrated into the squad.
Juric’s public praise after the match was glowing, as he said: “He's a spectacle on the training pitch and in matches . He has incredible energy. Today he played a great game and scored a great goal. I think that now that we've all recovered, we're very competitive. We've dominated many matches. Let's hope we become more clinical up front.”
The 27-year-old has now scored 53 goals in 123 appearances for Atalanta since joining from RB Leipzig and remains one of the most influential African players in Europe. His return to form comes at a crucial time, both for club and country, with AFCON 2025 on the horizon. By delivering a key performance in one of Atalanta’s biggest domestic fixtures, Lookman may have finally put his transfer feud behind him, regaining the trust of Juric and supporters alike.
Milan escape more challenges ahead
Atalanta sit sixth place with 13 points in Serie A after the draw but continue to boast the league’s only unbeaten record, albeit with too many stalemates limiting progress. Juric’s men now turn their focus to a crucial clash against Udinese at the weekend, a fixture that could determine whether their momentum translates into a challenge which could elevate them on table. Afterwards, they will travel to France to meet Marseille in their fourth Champions League game of the campaign.
For Lookman, this goal could be the turning point, as after months of off-field uncertainty, the Nigerian appears revitalised, and Juric’s faith in him is clearly growing.
