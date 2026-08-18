AC Milan invested €37 million plus €5 million in bonuses (which were not triggered) to bring Nkunku to Milan last summer. To avoid a capital loss, they now need a permanent sale worth €30 million, figures currently out of the market, or a paid loan with an option or obligation to buy worth at least €22.6 million. In the last few hours, though, AC Milan have also opened up to a loan with an option to buy.