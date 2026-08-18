Christopher Nkunku is set to leave AC Milan after falling outside Ruben Amorim's plans, and he could be heading back to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, where he really exploded before joining Chelsea in 2023. Over the past few hours, the German club have made contact with the entourage of the Frenchman, while the Rossoneri remain open to a loan.
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AC Milan are open to a loan move for Nkunku: new contacts with RB Leipzig and Galatasaray
Leipzig ahead of Roma and Manchester United
Left out of the squad for the friendly AC Milan played in Poland against Manchester United, he left Milanello on Friday for personal reasons before returning to train on his own.The transfer market is now gathering pace around him and, along with the rumours linking him with Roma and Manchester United, the Red Bull club have made a concrete move in the last few hours.
Watch out for Galatasaray
After yesterday's developments, especially those involving Rafael Leao, AC Milan and Galatasaray also held talks over Nkunku, with further contacts expected in the coming hours.
How much AC Milan want
AC Milan invested €37 million plus €5 million in bonuses (which were not triggered) to bring Nkunku to Milan last summer. To avoid a capital loss, they now need a permanent sale worth €30 million, figures currently out of the market, or a paid loan with an option or obligation to buy worth at least €22.6 million. In the last few hours, though, AC Milan have also opened up to a loan with an option to buy.
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