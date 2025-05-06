'Absolutely spineless decision' - Arsenal fans let rip after Gunners decide to give Premier League champions Liverpool guard of honour ahead of Anfield clash
Arsenal are expected to give Liverpool a guard of honour on Sunday at Anfield but supporters are not happy with the club's decision.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Liverpool to receive guard of honour before Arsenal match
- Gooners not happy with decision by club
- Beaten to title this season by Reds