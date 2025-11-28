Aaron Anselmino playing time concerns addressed by Niko Kovac as Borussia Dortmund boss praises Chelsea loanee

When Dortmund lost defenders to injury in August, the club moved quickly to bring in Anselmino on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The expectation with the Argentine's signing wasn't much but to provide cover, learn, and offer rotation. Few predicted how quickly he'd stake a claim.

Anselmino debuted just days after arriving and immediately impressed with calm ball control and intelligent positioning. His early displays earned praise inside the club and across the Bundesliga, prompting supporters and pundits to ask whether a loanee originally considered short-term cover should now be an automatic starter. That debate intensified after he recovered from a brief muscle knock. Some wanted him protected; others saw a player ready to take on more minutes.

Kovac has navigated that tension carefully. Praising the youngster publicly while managing his workload behind the scenes. The young defender now starts regularly, but his exact minutes remain a talking point as Kovac balances his team selection ahead of crucial fixtures.