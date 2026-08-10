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Ahmad Salah

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A tough choice: Manchester United set their stance on Barcelona star

Transfers
A. Truffert
N. Brown
J. Seys
A. Balde
L. Hall
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A list of alternatives after the Haaland shock

Manchester United have not abandoned their plan to sign Lewis Hall, but they accept the fact that they need to explore other alternatives for the left-back position during the final weeks of the transfer window.

United made a new left-back one of their key priorities this summer after first strengthening their midfield, and they picked Hall as their preferred option earlier in the window.

Hall is still held in high regard at Old Trafford, according to TEAMtalk, and the England international is willing to make the move. His club Newcastle United have held firm, though. They have shown no sign of sanctioning his departure.

That leaves United's interest on hold for now. They can revisit the situation after the summer, but sporting director Jason Wilcox and his recruitment team are already assessing the other options.

  • Negotiations with Roma

    David Raum's name already sits high on their list. The website TeamTalk revealed earlier this year that Manchester United admire the Leipzig and Germany international.

    His contractual situation makes the 28-year-old an attractive option. Raum has less than 12 months left on his current deal, and while a release clause of roughly £34 million exists, intermediaries reckon a deal for under £30 million is possible should he not sign an extension.

    According to the same website, Raum has already held talks with Manchester United. More importantly, he'd relish the chance to move to Old Trafford and fight Luke Shaw for a starting spot.

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  • Manchester United weigh up multiple options for left-back position

    Raum isn't the only name on the list to fill the left-back slot.

    The site confirmed that "Alejandro Balde, the Barcelona player, was evaluated alongside Hall and Nathaniel Brown earlier in the recruitment process, but ongoing injury problems mean United does not currently view the Barcelona star as a realistic option".

    Younger options are also under the microscope. Among them are Club Brugge's Joaquin Seys, Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert and the young Spanish star Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander.

    Manchester United's recruitment team therefore boast a strong list of alternatives, though Hall remains firmly in the mix.

    He explained: "The priority now is to find a left-back who can strengthen coach Michael Carrick's squad without forcing United into an overpriced deal, as the situation of Raum's contract makes him one of the most interesting options".

    He concluded: "At present, Hall is still a Newcastle player, and United accepts the possibility that they may have to wait, while Wilcox and his recruitment team work on studying the alternatives before the final weeks of the transfer window".

    Read also: A difficult balancing act: Araujo's departure puts 5 defensive options on Barcelona's table

    Read also: An extremely difficult task: Guler puts Mourinho in a predicament

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