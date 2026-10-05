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Ahmad Salah
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A single Arab star: nominees announced for the Golden Boy award in Europe

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Barcelona dominate: a special appearance for the Bayern Munich star

The Italian newspaper Tuttosport have revealed the official list of 25 final nominees for the "Golden Boy" award for 2026.

Twenty-five young players are in the running for the prestigious prize. Tuttosport have handed it out every year since 2003 to the best European player under the age of 21, picking out those who have shone for club and country across the year.

Players must be born in 2006 or later to qualify, and they must feature in one of Europe's 25 major leagues during the assessment period.

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  • The 25 candidates on Tuttosport's shortlist for the 2026 Golden Boy award

    Eight talents from the English Premier League make the final 25-man shortlist for the "Golden Boy 2026" award, headed by Moroccan star Ayoub Bouaddi of Manchester City. Joining him are Estevao (Chelsea), Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth), Luka Vuskovic (Brighton), Rayan (Bournemouth), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea) and Charalampos Kostoulas (Brighton).

    Spain contribute six players: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Yan Diomande (Real Madrid), Marc Bernal (Barcelona), Endrick (Real Madrid), Jon Martin (Real Sociedad) and Xavi Espart (Barcelona).

    Germany follow with five: Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Said El Mala (Cologne), Konstantinos Karetsas (Borussia Dortmund), Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart) and Jo'an Jadou (Borussia Dortmund).

    Italy field three: Kerim Alajbegovic (Juventus), Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina) and Rodrigo Mora (Roma).

    France manage just one name: Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaire-Emery. Two players from Portugal round off the list of 25: Victor Froholdt (Porto) and Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica).

    Read also: Portuguese economy minister: Ronaldo's value is greater than football, and many people know our country because of him

  • Barcelona and Spain dominance: a special figure for the Bayern star

    At national level, 14 countries have representatives among the 25 finalists. Spain lead the way with four players, followed by Germany, Brazil and France on three apiece, with Greece and Argentina contributing two each.

    Barcelona are the best-represented club with three players on the list. Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl, born on 22 February 2008, is the youngest nominee.

    Together, the 25 finalists carry a total market value of 1,303,000,000 euros. That marks a rise of 56.65% on January 2026, when the figure stood at 832,300,000 euros, according to the Transfermarkt website, a partner in presenting the award.

    Read also: a sudden turnaround for Mourinho's biggest critics

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