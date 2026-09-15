Four rounds in, it may be far too early to pass judgement, but the table has already begun to sketch the outlines of the title race. The season remains young. Yet Arsenal and Manchester City have pulled clear of most of their rivals, each taking maximum points while the teams expected to lead the charge have stumbled.

So has the title race already narrowed to two? Or is it too soon to say? Arsenal and Manchester City finished first and second in three of the past four seasons, and so far they look a cut above the rest, each having gathered 12 points from four matches.

The gap looks slim at this stage, but it carries real significance. Both sides sit four points clear of Leeds United and Hull City, "who are making a wonderful start, but the pair will most likely not be genuine contenders in the race for the title", and five points ahead of everyone else.