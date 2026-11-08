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Al Ahli v Al Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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A new threat looms over Al-Ahly: European giant chases Toney

Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Transfers
England
Saudi Arabia

An emergency move in January could upset the plans of "the Classy One"

Next matches
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Premier League

08 Nov 2026

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Benjamin Sesko's injury has laid bare a glaring lack of depth in attack, and speculation is growing that Manchester United want a new striker in the January window.

United didn't prioritise another out-and-out striker in the summer. They poured their efforts into the midfield instead. That call is now being tested, with Sesko sidelined and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to convince Michael Carrick he is the man to lead the line.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have both filled in at centre-forward, yet neither is a natural number nine. The club's January thinking appears to be leaning towards a short-term fix rather than another big long-term investment.

Read also: Confusion over Rodri's replacement: Barcelona's expected line-up for the Atletico clash

  • Loan the closest solution!

    According to the website CaughtOffside, citing The National newspaper, Manchester United now look likely to chase a striker on loan in January.

    The club are working to strict financial calculations. They have no wish to splash out a large sum on another striker before the summer window.

    Sesko remains the long-term focal point of the attack, so a temporary deal would let United cover his absence without disrupting that plan. The need is urgent, too, with Sesko not expected back before the start of 2027.

    Zirkzee, by contrast, still features only in a limited role. The Dutchman isn't considered part of United's long-term plans.

    Read also: Mbappe's train shows no sign of stopping: will he replicate Ronaldo's achievement?

  • Correcting the summer mistake: Toney and Mateta

    A loan deal makes perfect sense for Manchester United. The club need someone ready to start straight away, and splashing big money on another young striker would only create a headache once Sesko returns. Experience, reliability and a short adaptation period are what matter here.

    According to Caught Offside, "this explains Manchester United's growing interest in a deal for Ivan Toney, the Al-Ahli Saudi star".

    United are exploring a loan for the Al-Ahli striker, the website reported, a player who knows the Premier League and could hand the attack some immediate physical presence.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta offers another realistic option. The Crystal Palace striker remains firmly on United's radar, helped by a strong Premier League record and a contract running down fast.

    It concluded: "Manchester United's summer decision to prioritise the midfield was understandable, but the lack of a reliable back-up striker now looks costly".

    Read also: Video: the 7th minute shakes Lisbon: Sporting fans bid farewell to Ronaldo in their own way

  • What is Al-Ahly's position?

    Manchester United are not the first to eye Ivan Toney as the answer to their attacking crisis. English and Saudi reports had already flagged Newcastle United's desire to land him.

    Al-Ahli, though, look well placed for now. Toney's contract runs until the end of June 2028, and the club have already started work on an extension to keep the squad stable, according to the Al-Montasaf programme on Saudi channel Al-Ekhbariya, which cited sources inside the club late last October.

    Speed will be everything. Al-Ahli's board face a difficult test over Toney's renewal, one they fear failing in front of fans still reeling from Gabri Veiga's exit to Newcastle, which came after their own attempts to tie him down, as well as the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie.

    Toney is now the league's number one star. His goals have made him so, and he tops the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 13.

    Read also: A night from Barcelona's era: Enrique equals his best record and chases Blanc's achievement

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Next matches
MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL