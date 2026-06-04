A historic mega-transfer: 1. FC Köln is poised to accept a colossal offer for Said El Mala

The base transfer fee is reported to be €45 million, with a further €5 million in easily achievable bonuses. The offer also includes a 15 per cent share of any future transfer fee. El Mala is set to sign a contract with Brentford until 2030 and will earn €4 million a year.

Both clubs have set a deadline of Friday, and the Bees expect a positive response from the Cathedral City outfit. First, though, sporting director Thomas Kessler must secure approval from the club's Joint Committee—a formality—and El Mala's mother, who is handling the talks on her son's behalf, must also give her consent. The transfer could be completed as early as this weekend.

The deal would make him Cologne's most expensive sale, surpassing Anthony Modeste's 2018 move to TJ Quanjian. It would also be a club-record signing for Brentford. The club's previous record outlays were €42.8 million for Dango Ouattara (from AFC Bournemouth) and €33 million for Igor Thiago (from Club Brugge).