The transfer saga surrounding last Bundesliga season's German rising star is nearing its conclusion. According to Bild, 1. FC Köln have agreed to accept FC Brentford's €50 million offer for the 19-year-old attacker.
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A historic mega-transfer: 1. FC Köln is poised to accept a colossal offer for Said El Mala
The base transfer fee is reported to be €45 million, with a further €5 million in easily achievable bonuses. The offer also includes a 15 per cent share of any future transfer fee. El Mala is set to sign a contract with Brentford until 2030 and will earn €4 million a year.
Both clubs have set a deadline of Friday, and the Bees expect a positive response from the Cathedral City outfit. First, though, sporting director Thomas Kessler must secure approval from the club's Joint Committee—a formality—and El Mala's mother, who is handling the talks on her son's behalf, must also give her consent. The transfer could be completed as early as this weekend.
The deal would make him Cologne's most expensive sale, surpassing Anthony Modeste's 2018 move to TJ Quanjian. It would also be a club-record signing for Brentford. The club's previous record outlays were €42.8 million for Dango Ouattara (from AFC Bournemouth) and €33 million for Igor Thiago (from Club Brugge).
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Said El Mala has withdrawn from BVB's match due to his brother Malek.
It remains unclear whether Said's brother, Malek El Mala, will also join Brentford. The pair are close and currently share a flat. They previously completed a double move from Viktoria Köln to Effzeh. El Mala, however, is restricted to the Regionalliga West second string at the Cologne club. Last season he scored five goals in 13 appearances, though a muscle tear sidelined him for almost six months.
Their joint career planning already scuttled a move to Borussia Dortmund: in 2024, Said rejected an offer from the Westphalians because they were unwilling to sign Malek as well. "That was the end of it for me," he told 11Freunde in a joint interview. "I am one hundred per cent sure that Malek will follow the same path," Said added, convinced that his two-years-older brother is also destined for professional success.
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Said El Mala: The controversy surrounding Kwasniok and his omission from the World Cup squad.
El Mala's outstanding Bundesliga debut season drew interest from more than just the Bees, with FC Bayern also monitoring the forward for some time. Brighton & Hove Albion, led by German coach Fabian Hürzeler, later emerged as clear favourites for the Krefeld-born forward, yet the Seagulls were reportedly unwilling to meet 1. FC Köln's €50m valuation, with their own limit set at just €35m.
El Mala was the club's standout performer as they battled relegation, starting all 34 Bundesliga matches and contributing 13 goals and five assists. As the campaign wore on, though, then-coach Lukas Kwasniok's handling of the youngster sparked controversy: to many observers' bewilderment, the 19-year-old was often used as a substitute. When Kwasniok departed in March, El Mala posted a celebratory video with strike partner Ragnar Ache.
Under Kwasniok's successor, Rene Wagner, El Mala started every remaining Bundesliga match and added three more goals. Despite his contributions, he was left out of Germany's World Cup squad.
"He had a great second half of the season, scored well," national team coach Julian Nagelsmann said at the May squad announcement—but he then outlined why El Mala was left out. "Of course, he also fits in very well with Cologne's style of play. The question was: is he ready for our style of play at a different attacking level? If you look at the heatmap in Cologne, it's close to their own goal."