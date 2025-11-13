Getty Images Sport
'A f*cking big mistake' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reflects on brutal Chelsea spell
Aubameyang's controversial flop at Chelsea
Aubameyang’s controversial move from Barcelona to Chelsea in September 2022 was meant to be a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel. Instead, it turned into a nightmare that lasted less than a season. The striker joined the West London side for around £10 million, just six days before Tuchel was sacked, leaving him stranded in a squad and system that never suited his strengths.
Aubameyang arrived at Stamford Bridge with high hopes, but his time at Chelsea quickly unravelled amid managerial chaos and a lack of trust from successive coaches. The Gabon international scored only three goals in 21 appearances across all competitions, finding the net just once in the Premier League. By February, he was dropped from the Champions League squad by Graham Potter, signifying his fall from grace.
The former Arsenal captain’s disastrous spell ended quietly in the summer of 2023 when he left on a free transfer to join Marseille. Now, more than two years on, Aubameyang has opened up about the regrets surrounding that ill-fated decision to join Chelsea, one he believes was driven by circumstance rather than ambition.
- Getty Images Sport
Aubameyang reveals reasoning behind Chelsea move
Reflecting candidly on his move to Chelsea, Aubameyang told Canal+: “That was a big mistake going there. It was a f*****g big mistake.”
He explained the circumstances behind the transfer: “At that time I had a bad moment in Barcelona. I had a home break-in and Barca needed to sell a player — me or Memphis Depay — and the only thing that was on the table was Chelsea. So I said OK, for my family, I will move away, even if it’s Chelsea…”
Aubameyang added that he thought the move might mirror Olivier Giroud’s successful switch but quickly realised it wouldn’t be the same: “I was thinking maybe it will be okay, Olivier Giroud went from Arsenal to Chelsea and he had no problems, but for me it was different.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Aubameyang's turbulent career after Arsenal departure
Aubameyang’s brief Chelsea chapter stands in sharp contrast to his prolific Arsenal legacy, where he scored 92 goals in 163 appearances and captained the Gunners to FA Cup glory in 2020. His decline began after a falling-out with Mikel Arteta over disciplinary issues, leading to him being stripped of the captaincy and frozen out of the squad in late 2021. After his contract was terminated, he joined Barcelona on a free transfer and rediscovered his form briefly, scoring 13 goals in half a season.
However, the situation in Spain turned turbulent. A violent break-in at his home and Barcelona’s financial strain forced a rapid sale, with Chelsea’s offer arriving as the only viable option.
- AFP
Aubameyang's return to form with Marseille
Now 36 and back at Marseille, Aubameyang’s career has undergone a remarkable revival. After leaving Chelsea in 2023, he scored 30 goals in his first season at the Stade Velodrome, becoming Ligue 1’s standout forward and setting a new UEFA Europa League goalscoring record. A short but lucrative stint in Saudi Arabia followed before he returned to Marseille in 2025, where he continues to lead the line and inspire the next generation.
Despite his turbulent years in England, Aubameyang remains a key figure for both Marseille and Gabon, who are pushing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement