Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

A deal that made history: a Moroccan-Egyptian transfer steals the spotlight

Transfers
M. Salah
S. Abdulhamid
A. Bouaddi
O. Marmoush
I. Saibari
S. Amrabat
B. El Khannouss
J. Hadjam
M. Mohamed
H. Hassan
E. Skhiri
I. Diop
A. Aznou
R. Ait Nouri
N. El Aynaoui
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
Algeria
Tunisia

Arab players made plenty of noise in the 2026 summer transfer window before Europe's major leagues slammed shut their registration doors on the evening of Tuesday 1 September. It was a window of historic deals and dramatic changes of destination for a number of Arab stars.

Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi led the way as the most expensive Arab deal of the lot, moving from Lille to Manchester City. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, began a new chapter outside England with a switch to Turkey's Trabzonspor.

  • Bouaddi writes history

    Ayoub Bouadi has swapped Lille for Manchester City on a five-year contract, according to the British news agency.

    City wrapped up the signing of the 18-year-old from the French club in a record deal worth 68.5 million pounds sterling, around 116.6 million dollars.

    That fee smashes the previous record for the most expensive departure from the French league to a foreign club. It also makes the Moroccan the most expensive transfer in the history of Arab football.

    Bouadi slots into City's plan to rebuild their midfield, an area the club have poured huge sums into during the summer transfer window.



    • Advertisement

  • Mohamed Salah surprise: Egyptian transfers

    Mohamed Salah has ended his association with Liverpool after terminating his contract with the English club by mutual consent, before signing a two-year deal with Trabzonspor.

    The Egypt captain will pocket an annual salary of 17 million euros, opening a new chapter in the Turkish league after years at Anfield.

    He has wasted no time settling in, scoring 3 goals in his first 3 league matches.



    Omar Marmoush left Manchester City to join Tottenham in a deal that includes a mandatory purchase clause worth 58.5 million euros, set to be triggered in the summer of 2027. The Egypt international becomes the third of his countrymen to pull on the Tottenham shirt after Ahmed Hossam Mido and Hossam Ghaly.

    Haitham Hassan earned his move on the back of standout performances at the World Cup, leaving Spain's Real Oviedo for Scotland's Celtic on a four-season contract.

    Mostafa Mohamed also switched France's Nantes for Turkey's Konyaspor, putting pen to paper on a three-season deal. The striker went in search of regular game time and consistency after a spell in the French league that descended into a major crisis before his exit.

  • Strong Moroccan moves: Sebbari to Bayern

    Moroccan star Ismael Saibari cashed in on his brilliant World Cup form. He completed an official move from PSV Eindhoven to Bayern Munich during the 2026 summer transfer window, a landmark deal designed to strengthen the Bavarian midfield. Saibari put pen to paper on a contract running until 2031 while still competing at the World Cup, with several reports valuing the deal at 55 million euros.



    Sofyan Amrabat, meanwhile, returned to the Dutch top flight through Ajax Amsterdam after terminating his Fenerbahce contract by mutual consent.

    The Amsterdam club announced the signing of the Moroccan midfielder on a free transfer, handing him a deal that runs until 30 June 2028.

    Morocco international Issa Diop swapped Fulham for Ipswich Town on a contract lasting until 2030. Adam Aznou also headed back to Spain, joining Malaga on loan from Everton.

    RB Leipzig confirmed the signing of Morocco international Neil El Aynaoui, who arrives on loan from Roma. The deal wobbled at several stages and nearly collapsed altogether.



    Neil El Aynaoui told Leipzig's official website: "RB Leipzig has an excellent reputation, and its style of play, with its high intensity, dynamism and ambition to possess the ball, suits me perfectly and matches my strengths. I am eagerly looking forward to joining Leipzig, getting to know the city, and taking on the upcoming challenges in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the German Cup."

    Sofiane El Karouani, for his part, left Saudi side Al-Qadsiah for Benfica in a deal that hands the Portuguese club an option to make his move permanent by June 2027.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Hajjam and Sekhiri: and the shock of Aït-Nouri

    Brighton have completed the signing of Algerian full-back Jaouen Hadjam from Swiss side Young Boys on a deal running until the summer of 2031. The English club kept the fee under wraps. Technical director Mike Cave welcomed Hadjam as a fine addition who would strengthen the club's existing defensive options.

    Another Algerian nearly grabbed the headlines. Manchester United chased left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri in the final hours of the transfer window, only for Manchester City to insist on a mandatory purchase clause at the end of the loan. That demand killed the deal, and the Red Devils walked away, according to Sky Sports.

    Elsewhere, Tunisian Ellyes Skhiri has rejoined Germany's Cologne from Eintracht Frankfurt.

    The 31-year-old previously turned out for Cologne between 2019 and 2023 before his move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

    Cologne paid a reported 2.3 million dollars to bring him back.



    Skhiri said: "I am absolutely delighted to be back. I have met some familiar faces," adding: "I never lost contact with Cologne, and with some of the people here."

  • Saudi Arabia in the picture

    Lens have triggered their option to buy Saudi right-back Saud Abdulhamid from Roma, tying the defender to the French club on a deal running until 2029.

    Abdulhamid made his mark during the loan spell. He helped Lens win the Coupe de France and secure Champions League qualification for this season.

    Signed in July 2025, the full-back needed time to adapt before nailing down a starting spot. He featured in 14 of 17 matches in the second half of last season, becoming the first Saudi to play in the French league.