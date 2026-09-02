A deal that made history: a Moroccan-Egyptian transfer steals the spotlight

Moroccan star Ismael Saibari cashed in on his brilliant World Cup form. He completed an official move from PSV Eindhoven to Bayern Munich during the 2026 summer transfer window, a landmark deal designed to strengthen the Bavarian midfield. Saibari put pen to paper on a contract running until 2031 while still competing at the World Cup, with several reports valuing the deal at 55 million euros.









Sofyan Amrabat, meanwhile, returned to the Dutch top flight through Ajax Amsterdam after terminating his Fenerbahce contract by mutual consent.

The Amsterdam club announced the signing of the Moroccan midfielder on a free transfer, handing him a deal that runs until 30 June 2028.

Morocco international Issa Diop swapped Fulham for Ipswich Town on a contract lasting until 2030. Adam Aznou also headed back to Spain, joining Malaga on loan from Everton.

RB Leipzig confirmed the signing of Morocco international Neil El Aynaoui, who arrives on loan from Roma. The deal wobbled at several stages and nearly collapsed altogether.









Neil El Aynaoui told Leipzig's official website: "RB Leipzig has an excellent reputation, and its style of play, with its high intensity, dynamism and ambition to possess the ball, suits me perfectly and matches my strengths. I am eagerly looking forward to joining Leipzig, getting to know the city, and taking on the upcoming challenges in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the German Cup."

Sofiane El Karouani, for his part, left Saudi side Al-Qadsiah for Benfica in a deal that hands the Portuguese club an option to make his move permanent by June 2027.







