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imago-sport-1080912961.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A dark tunnel: Alvarez stuck amid the gloomy faces at Atletico

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LaLiga
J. Alvarez
D. Simeone
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Spain
Argentina

Days pass, and Julian Alvarez's future is still no clearer. The Argentine striker returned to training with Atletico Madrid this week, determined to reaffirm his dream of a move to Barcelona.

Cadena Ser radio report that during their conversation last Wednesday, the Argentine coach told him the club's stance had not changed and assured him he would be counting on him next season.

Those around the player feel "deceived and betrayed" by Atletico Madrid, according to ESPN. 

Atletico had asked Julian to go public if he wanted to leave. When he did so during the World Cup, the club dug in even harder.

Miguel Angel Gil Marin refused to negotiate with Barcelona, and the Catalan club have yet to hear anything back from Atletico on their opening offer of 100 million euros.

Committed to Atletico, Alvarez has not staged any rebellion. He was left out of the friendly against Olympique Marseille, along with the other internationals who rejoined Simeone's training this week, namely Baena, Llorente and Musso, but he was back with the group today, Saturday.

Sport point to Alvarez's professionalism, yet the glum faces and the lack of any warmth with his teammates in the photos captured by "El Desmarque" tell a different story. The player is not enjoying himself one bit. 

As for coach Diego Simeone, he seems in no hurry to sort things out, as if none of it were his concern.

  • Manchester United v Atletico de Madrid - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Luis Enrique's example differs from Simeone's

    The stance of Simeone and Atlético Madrid towards Julián differs greatly, for example, from that of Luis Enrique with Bradley Barcola.

    Asked about the future of the French winger, the Spanish coach could not have been clearer. He told the press conference: "When a player does not want to play here or does not show a smile while being here, it is better to look for another solution."

    Pep Guardiola has taken the same view many times across his glittering career, and Barcelona applied it recently with Ferran Torres. Atlético's handling of Julián could not be more different.

    At the Metropolitano, there is no appetite to let the Argentine striker leave. The club have made that plain so far in both words and actions.

    Whether this saga takes a surprising turn over the coming days remains to be seen.

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