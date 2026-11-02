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Ahmad Salah
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A brace that upsets Mourinho's calculations: Spanish journalist says the bench is Vinicius's place

Match
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Vinicius Junior
Y. Diomande
M. Cucurella
J. Mourinho
Spain
Brazil
Côte d’Ivoire
Portugal

Garrido on Real Madrid's performance: I don't know what happened in Rome!

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Spanish journalist Dani Garrido praised the notable understanding between Marc Cucurella and Yan Diomande on Real Madrid's left flank, arguing that the Ivorian's presence gave the Spanish full-back more space to push forward and eased his struggles with defensive duties.

Speaking on the "Carrusel Deportivo" programme on "Cadena SER" radio, Garrido discussed the pair's chemistry against Racing Santander. Diomande's movement, he pointed out, hands Cucurella better options down the left.

Diomande had a hand in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Racing Santander on Sunday, rounding off the scoring for Los Merengues. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham had already settled the match in the first half.

Read also: Mourinho's loophole and the Parisi indicator: Real Madrid's door will not be closed on Hakimi

  • The bench: this is where Vinicius belongs

    The Spanish media figure said: "Diomande has a wonderful understanding with Cucurella, what a left flank Real Madrid has with the two of them together. When Vinicius plays, Cucurella appears less attacking and struggles more defensively."

    Garrido didn't stop at praising the duo. He went further when he touched on Vinicius's anticipated return, arguing the Brazilian winger shouldn't automatically reclaim his starting place. "When Vinicius returns, he must sit on the bench, and on a bench the size of a piano!", he said, a sarcastic jab at the idea of handing him a guaranteed spot in the line-up, according to Defensa Central.

    For Garrido, Jose Mourinho must keep the elements that have proven effective rather than reshuffle the line-up simply because a star has returned. Collective harmony, he believes, should be the decisive factor in the coach's choices.

    Video: the last straw: did the famous Manchester United fan cut his hair after the loss to Chelsea?

  • "I don't know what happened in Rome"

    Garrido went on to praise Real Madrid's upturn under Mourinho, saying: "I don't know what happened in Rome, but Mourinho found a path and kept developing it, and it could bring him good results."

    He also leapt to Jude Bellingham's defence. Siding with Mourinho, Garrido felt the Englishman had been short-changed in the Ballon d'Or race, insisting he belongs among the world's top five players at his very best.

    Read also: Mourinho's former target and Forest's surprise: Liverpool open the file on Van Dijk's successor

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Next matches
AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

MAL

MAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

SAN

SAN