Spanish journalist Dani Garrido praised the notable understanding between Marc Cucurella and Yan Diomande on Real Madrid's left flank, arguing that the Ivorian's presence gave the Spanish full-back more space to push forward and eased his struggles with defensive duties.

Speaking on the "Carrusel Deportivo" programme on "Cadena SER" radio, Garrido discussed the pair's chemistry against Racing Santander. Diomande's movement, he pointed out, hands Cucurella better options down the left.

Diomande had a hand in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Racing Santander on Sunday, rounding off the scoring for Los Merengues. Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham had already settled the match in the first half.

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