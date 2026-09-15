Will 25-year wait be repeated if Harry Kane ends England’s Ballon d’Or drought? Golden Ball winner Michael Owen waiting on fifth member of exclusive club

Several superstars from England have gone close to savouring Golden Ball glory down the years, with Billy Wright, Duncan Edwards, Johnny Haynes, Jimmy Greaves, Bobby Moore, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jude Bellingham all finishing inside the top three without ever getting their hands on the ultimate prize.

All-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo created a stunning duopoly over a 15-year period, claiming 13 victories between them - with the Argentine GOAT rewriting the history books as he savoured eight triumphs.

That crown is now up for grabs once more, with Rodri and Ousmane Dembele helping to usher in a new era across the last two Ballon d’Or polls. They are both in contention once more, having lifted World Cup and Champions League trophies in 2026, but another first time winner is expected to emerge.

Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are all in that hunt, but it is Kane that sits as favourite to be named ‘best player on the planet’. That is because he hit 61 goals for Bayern last season, alongside 12 efforts for England, and became a two-time Bundesliga title winner.