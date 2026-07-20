Kylian Mbappe, Rodri & GOAL's 2026 World Cup Team of the Tournament

At the end of a final that was more memorable for Argentina's brutally physical approach than for any goalmouth action or moments of individual magic, it was La Roja who emerged victorious - claiming a second-ever World Cup crown courtesy of Ferran Torres' expert extra-time finish to leave Lionel Messi and Co. disconsolate.

This was a tournament that delivered a Golden Boot race for the ages, as Messi went head to head with France pair Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, Norway hitman Erling Haaland and England pair Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in a gargantuan tussle for the individual accolade. Ultimately, it was Mbappe who prevailed - and not just in terms of the 2026 edition; the 27-year-old is now the outright all-time top goal-scorer in World Cup history.

You won't be surprised to find the Frenchman in GOAL's team of the tournament, then, but who else joins him in our best XI from the 2026 World Cup?