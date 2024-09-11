Way-too-early 2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Argentina, Spain and England vie for top spot but the USMNT face an uphill battle to conten on home soil

The tournament is still more than 18 months away, but how are the favourites and the three host nations shaping up?

The 2026 World Cup is still two years away, but the excitement surrounding the tournament is already building, particularly in host nations Canada, Mexico and the United States. All three are presently building towards the tournament, while qualifying has already commenced in the CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CAF and AFC regions.

Meanwhile, Europe's top sides have only just started their Nations League campaigns, but some sides are undeniably in far better shape than others right now. There is, of course, an awful lot of football to be played between now and the opening game of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City but, as it stands, who's looking like a potential victor - and which nations have an awful lot to work on?

Below, GOAL assesses the prospects of the three hosts and the 13 highest-ranked teams in the international game today...