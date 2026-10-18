'I don’t care who gets back fit' - Rio Ferdinand tells Michael Carrick to keep 'top-class' Leny Yoro in Man Utd team after Leeds stalemate

Ferdinand has issued a clear instruction to manager Carrick, insisting that Yoro must retain his place in the starting line-up regardless of who returns from injury. The teenage defender, who arrived from Lille two seasons ago, delivered a composed performance during Sunday’s hard-fought 1-1 draw at Elland Road, operating in an unfamiliar right-back role.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Presents, Ferdinand was glowing in his assessment of the Frenchman's defensive contributions in West Yorkshire. "I thought the first half was really solid, really sound, kept the opposition chances to a minimum," Ferdinand said.

"I thought Yoro, especially in the first half, defending the back post was top drawer. He looks like he’s growing in confidence and he looks like he just needs a run in the team now. I don’t know what position he’ll make his own first but he will go 'I just have to be in this team.' If he just continues playing the way he is and continues to get games, I don’t care who gets back fit now I think he needs stay in the team, prove his worth."