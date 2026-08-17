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'It’s a question only he can answer' - Ex-Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann gives Arsenal edge in Bradley Barcola race
Gunners vs Reds for PSG sensation
The race for Barcola has reached boiling point as the summer transfer deadline approaches, with two of the Premier League's biggest heavyweights vying for his signature.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the French capital since his arrival from Lyon, contributing 39 goals and 37 assists during his 152 appearances for Luis Enrique’s side. His refusal to sign a contract extension beyond 2028 has alerted Europe’s elite, particularly after his pivotal role in PSG’s recent domestic and continental dominance.
Liverpool, now under the stewardship of Andoni Iraola, are desperate to find a world-class replacement for Mohamed Salah following his move to Trabzonspor. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking options after failing to land Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.
The stakes are incredibly high, and former Germany international Hamann admits that while Anfield has its unique charms, the sporting project at the Emirates Stadium might be more enticing for a player accustomed to constant silverware. Liverpool have already tested the waters by submitting an improved €135m bid for the talented winger.
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Hamann weighs up the Barcola dilemma
Speaking to Andy’s Bet Club, Hamann was candid about the difficult choice facing the PSG winger. "Can Liverpool beat Arsenal to Bradley Barcola? Potentially," the 2005 Champions League winner noted.
"Obviously Liverpool still have a big pull with the stadium, the fans, and the history of the club. It’s a question only he can answer. The only thing is, he’s been at a very successful club, he’s won the league pretty much every year and has won the Champions League twice in a row now. If he wants to win it a third time, he’ll want to win the league next season. He probably stands a better chance at Arsenal than he does at Liverpool next season."
Hamann keeps Liverpool in the race
Despite suggesting Arsenal are currently better positioned for immediate success, Hamann refused to rule out a move to Merseyside. He believes the decision will ultimately come down to Barcola's long-term vision rather than just the immediate trophy prospects.
"What the case will be in two or three years, I do not know, but I think when you sign a contract over four or five years, you don’t sign it purely on the basis of what you expect to happen next season," Hamann added. "I think Liverpool, even if Arsenal were interested, still have a fair chance because of the club they are."
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PSG prepare for life after Barcola
While the Premier League clubs battle for his signature, PSG appear to be making contingency plans for his departure. The Ligue 1 champions have recently confirmed the signing of Mika Godts from Ajax, a move seen by many as a clear indicator that the club is ready to sanction Barcola's exit.
The arrival of the young Belgian adds to an already crowded attacking department that features the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, potentially forcing PSG to accept a slightly lower fee than their initial £145m valuation to avoid a prolonged transfer saga.
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