Getty Images Sport
'It doesn't feel like a win!' Dominic Solanke hails Tottenham's mentality after battling back with 10 men against Manchester United
Resilience at Old Trafford
Solanke has admitted that while his side’s dramatic late comeback at Old Trafford demonstrated immense character, the 1-1 draw against Manchester United does not quite carry the satisfaction of a full victory. Reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster of the match, Solanke told BBC MOTD: "I wouldn’t say it feels like a win. In the first half, we played so well. Dominated the majority and should have been a couple of goals ahead."
He added: "In the second half, we go and man down and still managed to get something from the game. It shows the mentality and the character of the team. We’ve been a goal down and not reacted in the right way, we wanted to put that right. Goal down, man down, it would have been easy for us to not go for the win."
The result was particularly significant for a Spurs side that has struggled for consistency during the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign. Entering the match rooted in the relegation zone, the pressure was firmly on De Zerbi to spark a reaction. Although they remain without a league victory since May, the fighting spirit displayed in the final minutes suggested a potential turning point in their fortunes.
- AFP
Solanke reflects on missed opportunities
Despite his late heroics, Solanke was introspective about his individual performance, acknowledging that he could have put the game to bed much earlier. The former Bournemouth forward was a constant menace to the United backline but failed to convert several high-quality chances during a first half where Tottenham were clearly the superior side.
"I probably should’ve had three goals today," the striker admitted after the final whistle. "I wanted to make sure I kept getting as many as I can. I put one away so I’m thankful for that."
His persistence eventually paid off when he glanced a header past a static Senne Lammens to silence the home crowd.
Bentancur red card and team spirit
The complexion of the game changed significantly in the 78th minute when Rodrigo Bentancur was dismissed for his part in a heated confrontation with Luke Shaw. Solanke noted that the reaction of the players on the pitch reflected a squad that is willing to fight for one another, regardless of the circumstances or the scoreline.
Commenting on the dismissal and the subsequent reaction from the squad, Solanke said: "It all happened so quickly so I haven’t seen it back yet. It shows the fight in the team. Everyone is so hungry to do the right thing and show the right passion." This grit was exactly what De Zerbi had been looking for, as the Italian tactician has repeatedly called for his players to show more "personality" on the field.
- AFP
Looking ahead to a turnaround
While the point was enough to lift Tottenham off the bottom of the Premier League standings, the club still finds itself in a precarious position. The lack of a win in their opening six fixtures is a major concern, yet the belief within the camp remains unshaken. Solanke is confident that if they can marry this newly discovered resilience with the attacking dominance they showed in the opening forty-five minutes, results will inevitably improve.
"We’ve got so much to work on. The mentality and character was great. We’re going to put things right eventually and we’ll be flying sooner rather than later," Solanke concluded. According to the live Premier League table, the draw keeps Spurs in the bottom three, but the gap to safety remains small.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting