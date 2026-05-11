'I was just trying to see if David Raya was fouled!' - Wojciech Szczesny says mind was on Arsenal as Barcelona team-mates prepared for Clasico showdown vs Real Madrid

The specific moment that caught Szczesny's attention was a late VAR drama involving Arsenal's current number one, David Raya.

When West Ham saw a potential equaliser ruled out following a foul on the Spanish shot-stopper, Szczesny was among those scrutinising the replays to see if his fellow goalkeeper had been protected by the officials.

“Before the game everyone was preparing for El Clasico and I’m just trying to find out if Raya was fouled,” Szczesny told Eleven Sports PL.

When pressed on whether he believed the decision to disallow the goal was the correct one, the goalkeeper stood in solidarity with the Arsenal man.

“He was,” Szczesny answered. “You’re asking a goalkeeper, so… Yeah, that’s a foul. They were holding onto his arm and he couldn’t jump properly.”



