AFP
How did Chelsea miss this?! Blues baulked at €50m for Fermin Lopez as Barcelona star emerges as a Lampard-like goalscoring midfielder
The transfer that never was
Chelsea’s recruitment strategy has been under the microscope for years, but their decision to pass on Lopez could prove to be one of their most significant recent oversights. During the latter stages of the 2025 summer transfer window, the London giants were strongly linked with a move for the Barcelona academy graduate. However, reports from Spain suggested that the Premier League club were unwilling to meet his asking price.
At the time, Barcelona were facing well-documented financial constraints and were potentially open to selling players to balance the books. European football journalist Kevin Hatchard confirmed on 'Trans Europe Express' for talkSPORT that Chelsea, despite their massive spending under the club’s current ownership, were unwilling to go beyond €50m for Lopez. That hesitation allowed the midfielder to remain at Barcelona, where he has since flourished into one of La Liga’s most productive midfielders.
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Shades of Frank Lampard
The comparisons between Lopez and Chelsea legend Lampard are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Much like the Blues’ all-time leading scorer, Lopez possesses a unique knack for timing his runs into the penalty area and finding the back of the net from midfield positions.
European journalist Andy Brassell highlighted this specific trait during his analysis of the player's development. "He does that Lampard thing of getting into the box late. If you think of all those other players that can do that, and have been able to do that over the years, he's got superior technical ability to any of them."
"He's just a phenomenal footballer and really underrated," Hatchard said. "I think if you ask most people to name a load of Barcelona stars, he wouldn't be that high on that list. But I think he's getting better and better all the time, and he's a player that I think... not Lamine levels, but I think he's a top, top player."
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Statistical dominance in La Liga
The numbers behind Lopez’s start to the season are nothing short of historic. Following Barcelona’s recent 5-0 victory over Valencia, the midfielder has established himself as a vital part of Flick’s attacking machine. Across the first four league matches, Lopez has already contributed four goals and two assists, proving he is far more than just a squad player.
His clinical finishing has helped Barcelona set an attacking pace rarely seen in recent decades. In fact, the front three featuring Lopez, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have combined for 14 goals across the opening four rounds, marking Barcelona’s best-ever start in terms of goals scored by the trio.
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Chelsea’s alternative investment
While Lopez has been starring in Catalonia, Chelsea have looked to other avenues to bolster their attacking ranks. The Blues opted for a domestic solution during the most recent window, securing the services of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa in a club-record £117m deal.
Rogers has made a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge, netting two goals in his first four appearances, including a strike in a recent narrow defeat to Arsenal.
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