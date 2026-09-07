Barcelona have scored 17 goals in their opening four matches in the Spanish league, with the trio of Raphinha, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal responsible for 14 of them, a figure never previously achieved by any trio during the first four rounds of La Liga since the 1958-59 season, when Alfredo Di Stefano, Jose Maria and Ferenc Puskas scored 15 goals for Real Madrid.

Raphinha, Barcelona's captain both on and off the pitch, tops La Liga's scoring charts with 6 goals and one assist in 4 matches since his conversion into an out-and-out forward.

The Brazilian has also become the third player in Barcelona's history to score in the first four rounds of the league, after Ladislao Kubala in 1953 and Lionel Messi in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

Goals are only part of his game. He is a key hub in the attacking output, in reaching the penalty area, and in building play.

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Fermin Lopez, aged 23, sits third in the scoring rankings with 4 goals and two assists in 4 rounds.

He is the first Spanish player to score 4 goals in the first 4 rounds since Cesc Fabregas in the 2011-12 season. Fermin plays as an advanced playmaker alongside Dani Olmo, and he keeps reaching the area and creating chances rather than simply scoring.

Lamine Yamal, aged 19, completes the trio with 4 goals and one assist, plus 4 clear chances created and 16 successful dribbles, an average of 4 per match.

Scoring is not the whole of Lamine's impact. He has begun to turn his superiority in dribbling, drawing in defenders and creating spaces into goals as well, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

The provider Gordon

Anthony Gordon gives Barcelona an extra attacking card. He does not top the scoring list, but he has become one of the most prominent creators of chances, providing 4 assists in 4 matches and forcing an own goal against Rayo.

Those numbers look even better against his last season with Newcastle, when he managed only 5 assists in 46 matches.

Pedri also scored against Valencia, taking his tally with Barcelona to 29 goals and moving him into the club's top 100 scorers.

Four of the current squad now feature on that list: Raphinha in 33rd place with 81 goals, Lamine in 61st place with 52, Fermin in 88th place with 36, and Pedri in 100th place with 29.

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