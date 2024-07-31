Zambia vs Germany Olympics Predictions: A Convincing Win for Hrubesch’s side

Top three bets and forecasts for Zambia vs Germany ahead of their clash in the women’s football tournament, Group B, on Tuesday 31st of July.

Zambia vs Germany Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Zambia vs Germany

Both Teams To Score: No with odds of @1.78 on Parimatch , equating to a 56% chance of only one team or neither scoring.

, equating to a 56% chance of only one team or neither scoring. Germany to win and Both Teams To Score - No with odds of @1.86 on Parimatch , indicating a 54% chance of the German team winning without conceding.

indicating a 54% chance of the German team winning without conceding. Germany to Win Both Halves with odds of @1.80 on Parimatch, representing a 55% chance for Germany to win the first and second half.

Germany should be expected to beat Zambia 4-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In the vibrant city of Saint-Etienne, Zambia will face Germany in a crucial Group B encounter at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Both teams are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling showdown as they aim to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

For Zambia, this is only their second appearance at the Games, following a challenging debut in Tokyo 2020.

After a heavy 3-0 defeat to the USA in their first game, Zambia seemed on the brink of redemption in their second match against Australia. With an impressive 5-2 lead thanks to a hat-trick from Barbra Banda and a brace from Racheal Kundananji, they appeared set for victory.

However, a dramatic collapse saw them concede three goals in quick succession. A last-minute strike from Michelle Heyman gave Australia a stunning 6-5 victory.

Germany, under the stewardship of former European champion Horst Hrubesch, currently sit in second place in Group B, buoyed by a solid start, but recently stung by a significant setback. They began their campaign with a confident 3-0 win over Australia, with Marina Hegering, Lea Schuller, and Jule Brand all finding the net. However, their subsequent match against the USA was a harsh reality check.

Despite an equaliser from Giulia Gwinn, Germany succumbed to a 4-1 defeat, with the American side demonstrating their clinical finishing and effective use of scoring chances.

Probable Lineups for Zambia vs Germany

The probable lineup for Zambia in the "system of play."

Zambia (4-4-2): Musole; Siamfuko, P Zulu, Mweemba, Tembo; Nachula, H Chanda, C Zulu, Kundananji; Mupopo; Banda

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Germany (4-4-2): Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Linder; Brand, Minge, Nusken, Buhl; Popp, Schuller

Germans to bounce back in style

The defeat on matchday two ended Germany's streak of four consecutive victories in the competition and highlighted areas for improvement.

Despite this, Germany remain a strong contender, with a squad brimming with talent and experience. Hrubesch’s side will be eager to bounce back and secure a win against Zambia to solidify their place in the knockout stages.

The German team has a history of resilience and success in international tournaments, and they will be keen to prove their mettle once again.

Despite their recent loss to the USA, Germany’s previous performance demonstrated their capability to control matches and finish chances effectively.

With key players like Lea Schuller and Alexandra Popp leading the attack, Germany should be able to win comfortably.

Zambia's hopes will heavily rely on their attacking duo, Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji. Banda’s speed and finishing ability make her a constant threat, while Kundananji’s versatility and strength add depth to their attack.

However, their defensive vulnerabilities, evident from the recent high-scoring loss to Australia, could be exploited by a German side that is more than capable of punishing mistakes.

Zambia vs Germany Bet 1: Both Teams To Score: No @ 1.78 with Parimatch

Popp and Schuller to set the tone

Given Germany's superior squad depth and their strong track record in international competitions, they are expected to control the game.

Their defensive setup will likely see Sarai Linder return after illness to shore up the backline alongside Giulia Gwinn, Kathrin Hendrich, and Hegering. Midfield dynamo Lena Brand and the experienced Alexandra Popp will be crucial in linking defence and attack, while Lea Schuller, with her impressive recent form, will lead the charge in front of goal.

Zambia may be without Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya, who missed the last game through injury. Pauline Zulu, having served a suspension, could return to strengthen the defence alongside Lushomo Mweemba.

Zambia vs Germany Bet 2: Germany win and Both Teams To Score: No @ 1.86 with Parimatch

Zambia to show no fear, once again

Zambia’s need for a win to advance and Germany’s desire to bounce back from a heavy defeat will make for an intense and high-stakes encounter.

While Germany’s pedigree and current form make them the likely victors, Zambia’s attacking talent could pose a significant threat if they can tighten their defence.

Given Zambia’s recent tendency to concede goals, especially late in matches, it is plausible Germany will establish a lead before halftime and maintain their advantage throughout.

Germany’s attacking prowess, combined with Zambia’s tendency to be involved in high-scoring games, makes the over 2.5 goals market also a strong bet.