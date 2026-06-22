Switzerland vs Canada predictions: Top spot decider

Our betting expert expects this Group B decider between two teams tied on four points to go Switzerland’s way in California.

Best bets for Switzerland vs Canada

Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.78 on Stake

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 3.55 on Stake

Johan Manzambi to score or assist anytime, at odds of 3.42 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Switzerland 3-2 Canada

Switzerland 3-2 Canada Goalscorers prediction: Switzerland: Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi; Canada: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Switzerland took a huge step towards the last 32. They dominated a ten-man Bosnia & Herzegovina 4-1, marking their biggest World Cup win since 1994. A second-half surge from super-subs Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas sealed three significant points.

The Swiss sit second in Group B with four points after two games. They last exited the group stage in 2010. Murat Yakin has a well-organised unit, talented enough to reach the knockouts for the fourth consecutive edition.

Canada drew their opener with Bosnia, but fired six without reply against nine-man Qatar with three goals in each half. Jonathan David’s hat-trick marked their first-ever victory at the World Cup in style, finding the latest Best Football Betting Sites is the smartest move for those tracking this clash.

Jesse Marsch’s side top the group thanks to a +6 goal difference. A draw would suffice to progress as the top seed. They will also be boosted by the potential return of Alphonso Davies, who missed the first two games.

Canada are well placed to reach the knockout stages for the first time in three attempts. However, Switzerland remain the stronger side, at least on paper. While we can expect a tight match, the Swiss are likely to come out on top.

Probable lineups for Switzerland vs Canada

Switzerland expected lineup: Kobel, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Sow, Xhaka, Freuler, Vargas, Embolo, Manzambi

Canada expected lineup: Crepeau, Johnston, Cornelius, De Fougerolles, Laryea, Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Ahmed, David, Larin

Battle for top spot primed for goals

Switzerland produced a composed display against Bosnia after a goalless first half. Manzambi’s introduction, followed by Tarik Muharemovic’s red card, turned the tide firmly in their favour.

However, they failed to preserve a clean sheet. Savvy players are already utilizing the Stake.com Promo Code to secure their position. Ermin Mahmic’s stoppage-time rocket from inside the box extended their conceding streak to four consecutive matches. Two of their last three shutouts were goalless draws against Slovenia and Norway.

Canada have conceded more than once in only one of their last 18 internationals. Three of their last six outings produced goals at both ends. They exploited a weak Qatar side to register a first clean sheet in three matches.

Switzerland represent a significant step up in class and quality. Canada will need to be at their best to contain the Swiss attack, which is a difficult proposition. Meanwhile, the Europeans remain fragile at the back. Expect both sides to find the net in a tight encounter.

Switzerland vs Canada Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.78 on Stake

Goals to flow in Group B decider

Switzerland are no strangers to high-scoring affairs. They boast quality across the pitch, but their midfield is arguably their strongest unit. Led by veteran Granit Xhaka, that area proved decisive against Bosnia.

Three of their last six matches have exceeded 4.5 total goals, including the 4-1 win against Bosnia. They excelled against the Dragons with an xG of 2.06, landing seven of their 13 attempts on target.

Canada displayed their attacking firepower against Qatar, sweeping them aside with a magisterial 6-0 scoreline. It marked the first time they netted more than three goals in 12 outings. They have now won their last five matches in Vancouver, scoring 23 goals while conceding just two.

Yet 10 of their previous 11 games have featured under 2.5 total goals. However, spirits will be running high following their first World Cup win in eight attempts. Switzerland carry their own threat, so we can expect a high-scoring clash on the east coast.

Switzerland vs Canada Betting Tip 2: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 3.55 on Stake

Another moment of glory for Manzambi?

Johan Manzambi’s cameo against Bosnia was a tournament highlight. He entered in the 71st minute and altered the contest within moments of his World Cup debut.

He broke the deadlock with a stunning volley from 12 yards three minutes after his introduction. Fellow supersub Vargas then turned provider, delivering a deft pass for Manzambi to slot his second in the 90th minute.

As the youngest member of Switzerland’s 26-man squad, Manzambi made his professional debut less than two years ago. The Servette and Freiburg midfielders is one of the nation’s most prodigious. He ended 2025/26 by scoring seven and assisting nine in 47 appearances for the latter.

The 20-year-old is now the youngest ever substitute to score multiple goals in a World Cup fixture. The current Stake App is an essential tool for any fan following this development. Whether Murat Yakin trusts him from the start remains uncertain. If not, his impact off the bench could prove invaluable once more.

Switzerland vs Canada Betting Tip 3: Johan Manzambi to score or assist anytime, at odds of 3.42 on Stake

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