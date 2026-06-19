Spain vs Saudi Arabia predictions: Yamal to shine in La Roja victory

Our betting expert expects Lamine Yamal to inspire a Spain victory in a relatively low-scoring game.

Best bets for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

First half - Draw or Saudi Arabia at odds of 2.80 on 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.62 on 1xBet

Lamine Yamal 1+ assist at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Spain 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Goalscorers prediction - Spain: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal

Spain were the favourites for the World Cup ahead of its beginning, but they made a disappointing start. Finding the latest Best Football Betting Sites is the smartest move for those tracking this clash. Despite having 74% of the possession, they couldn’t break down Cabo Verde in a match that finished 0-0.

That was a third draw in the space of four fixtures for La Roja. However, they have gone more than two years without a defeat, excluding a penalty shootout loss in the Nations League.

Saudi Arabia began with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay, meaning all four teams in Group H have one point. The Green Falcons have only played four matches since appointing Giorgos Donis as their new coach in April. Their only victory so far under the Greek came via a 3-0 margin in a friendly against Puerto Rico.

Probable lineups for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Llorente, Fabian, Rodri, Pedri, Ferran, Oyarzabal, Yamal

Saudi Arabia expected lineup: Al-Owais, Al-Harbi, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Abdulhamid, Kanno, Al-Khaibari, Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Shamat, Al-Buraikan

Saudis to compete before the break

Spain’s slow opening display was reminiscent of some others at recent World Cups. They’ve won just three of their 12 matches in the competition since lifting the trophy in 2010. Their style of play has often been slow and predictable on the global stage.

They did come up against an inspired goalkeeping display from Cabo Verde’s Vozinha on Matchday 1. However, Luis de la Fuente was likely frustrated that his side created only two big chances.

Having secured one point, Saudi Arabia are highly likely to replicate the Blue Sharks' approach. They’re also expected to drop deep and limit the space Spain have to play in.

Saudi Arabia have only conceded one first-half goal in their past five matches. They were 1-0 up at the break against Uruguay in their opening fixture. Backing Donis’ team to be at least level at the interval again could be a smart bet, savvy players are already utilizing the Stake App to secure their position.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Bet 1: First half - Draw or Saudi Arabia at odds of 2.80 on 1xBet

Another tight game for Spain in Atlanta

Three of the last four Spain fixtures have ended with 0-0 or 1-1 scorelines. They were also frustrated by Egypt in a goalless friendly in March. Those recent results suggest this team is currently operating below the level they set when they won Euro 2024.

That’s not a great surprise given that two of La Roja’s key attacking players have been dealing with fitness issues. Nico Williams and Yamal were both introduced only in the final 20 minutes against Cabo Verde.

Williams may have to settle for a place on the bench again on Matchday 2. Mikel Merino, who netted six goals in six qualifying games, also lacks match sharpness following an injury.

Saudi Arabia have scored one or fewer goals in seven of their past eight internationals. They only created 0.66 xG against Uruguay in Miami. That suggests they will struggle to trouble the European champions, and backing under 2.5 goals appears to offer value.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.62 on 1xBet

Yamal to make the difference

The big positive for Spain heading into Matchday 2is that Yamal should be ready to start. He seemed lively when he came on against Cabo Verde and created one clear opportunity for Mikel Oyarzabal.

It was also striking how regularly the Iberians immediately aimed to get Yamal on the ball. If this match also develops into a tight affair, the 18-year-old should be heavily involved, the shift in momentum makes the Stake Registration more relevant than ever for this matchup.

Having registered four assists at Euro 2024, Yamal is the standout creative force in this Spain side. Since that tournament, he has set up 24 goals in 63 appearances in La Liga. The teenager has finished with the most assists in the Spanish top flight in each of the past two seasons.

The Barcelona winger also created three goals during Spain’s World Cup qualifying campaign, despite only appearing twice. Backing Yamal to assist one or more goals in this match appears good with an implied probability of 34.5%.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Bet 3: Lamine Yamal 1+ assist at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

+