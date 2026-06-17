Mexico vs South Korea predictions: Home advantage to prove crucial

Our betting expert expects a narrow match, with the hosts capitalising on home advantage to avoid defeat, you can bridge the gap to the action by exploring the current best betting apps.

Best bets for Mexico vs South Korea

1x2 - Mexico at odds of 1.99 on Parimatch

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.07 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Son Heung-Min at odds of 4.03 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Mexico 2-1 South Korea

Mexico 2-1 South Korea Goalscorers prediction: Mexico: Raul Jimenez x2 - South Korea: Son Heung-Min

Mexico made the perfect start to their 2026 World Cup campaign. The co-hosts were excellent value for their opening day 2-0 victory against South Africa. Perhaps the only disappointment for the home fans was that they didn’t score more goals.

However, Javier Aguirre’s are still at the top of Group A heading into the second group game. Avoiding defeat at the Estadio Akron would mean that El Tri have one foot in the Round of 32. Their performance against South Africa suggests they are in good form for this fixture.

Korea’s confidence should be flying after their 2-1 opening triumph against Czechia. It wasn’t the fact that they secured maximum points, but the way in which they got over the line. The Taegeuk Warriors were 1-0 down with 30 minutes remaining, but they showed incredible character to get back into the game, the shift in momentum makes the Parimatch app more relevant than ever for this matchup.

Hyeon-Gyu Oh came off the bench to score the winning goal 10 minutes from time. This fixture serves as a direct contest between the two nations for top spot in Group A. With both sides winning their opening game, this is destined to be one of those World Cup classics.

Probable lineups for Mexico vs South Korea

Mexico expected lineup: Rangel, Reyes, Sanchez, Vasquez, Gallardo, Lira, Alvarado, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Quinones, Jimenez

South Korea expected lineup: Seung-Gyu, Han-Beom, Min-Jae, Gi-Hyuk, Seol, In-Beom, Paik, Tae-Seok, Kang-In, Jae-Sung, Heung-Min

Hosts to maintain run against Korea

Home advantage remains significant at the World Cup. Mexico experienced a strong atmosphere at the Azteca on the opening day. They will hope that the Zapopan crowd can replicate that or do even better.

The hosts are expected to perform well under these conditions following their opening victory. Savvy players are already utilizing the Parimatch promo code to secure their position. El Tri are now on a nine-game unbeaten run, with seven wins and two draws. They enter this game on the back of four consecutive victories, which means they will back themselves to win.

Korea are also in good form following a three-game winning run. However, they lost back-to-back friendlies before that to Austria and the Ivory Coast. Moreover, the Asian nation hasn't enjoyed much success against Mexico in the past.

Mexico are undefeated across the last four head-to-heads, winning three of those. Their last meeting at a World Cup came in 2018, when El Tri ran out 2-1 victors in Rostov. As a result, the home side are likely to secure a positive result on Friday morning.

Mexico vs South Korea Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Mexico at odds of 1.99 on Parimatch

Both teams have been firing in attack

Both teams scored twice in their opening game, indicating that goals are likely at both ends. Mexico scored 10 goals in their last four outings, averaging 2.5 goals per game. Meanwhile, the last three of Korea’s games saw eight goals from their attack.

Hong Myung-bo’s men recently scored five goals against Trinidad and Tobago, making a scoreless performance unlikely. The previous five head-to-heads produced 17 goals, an average of 3.4 goals per game. That’s an indication that when these nations clash, the goals usually flow.

It’s also worth noting that the most recent three meetings saw both teams score. Additionally, both teams have seen goals in their respective previous two outings. Consequently, both nations should get on the scoresheet in this fixture.

Mexico vs South Korea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.07 on Parimatch

The clash of veteran forwards

Experienced forwards are expected to influence this match. Raul Jimenez let the home side’s attack in their last match. In his first start at a World Cup, the Wolves forward didn’t disappoint. Jimenez nearly scored inside the opening five minutes, but South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams managed to stop him.

Raul eventually found the net in the second period, which is why he is a worthy candidate to score a goal in this fixture. However, Son Heung-Min is also worth backing, despite failing to score in his opening 2026 World Cup match. The former Spurs forward recorded six shots against Czechia, the highest total in the match.

Son also registered the highest xG on the night with 1.02, but failed to score. The LAFC forward has become accustomed to summer conditions in the USA, so playing in Mexico will not affect his performance. After missing one clear opportunity in the opening match, Son is expected to be more clinical in this fixture.

Mexico vs South Korea Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Son Heung-Min at odds of 4.03 on Parimatch

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