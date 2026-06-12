Haiti vs Scotland predictions: A triumphant return to the global stage

Our betting expert expects a Scottish victory, considering their football pedigree, while Haiti adjust to playing in the World Cup.

Best bets for Haiti vs Scotland

1x2 - Scotland at odds of 1.56 on Parimatch

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.97 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Wilson Isidor at odds of 3.85 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Haiti 1-2 Scotland

Haiti 1-2 Scotland Goalscorers prediction: Haiti: Wilson Isidor - Scotland: Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland

Haiti are preparing to make only their second appearance at the World Cup finals. The first time they participated in this tournament was in 1974 in West Germany. While they are regarded as underdogs, they have a few standout players who can cause problems for the opposition.

After taking the lead against Peru in a friendly last week, the situation looked bright for Sebastien Migne’s charges. However, they ultimately conceded twice in the final 10 minutes, losing the game. This result has slightly shaken their confidence. However, their 4-0 victory against New Zealand before that was a clear sign that they shouldn’t be overlooked.

Scotland have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998. They’ve made steady improvements under Steve Clark’s guidance. He’s already led them to two European Championship competitions, and now into the global showpiece.

The Tartan Army can boast a wealth of players who play across some of Europe’s best clubs. Clarke’s job is to get them playing with cohesion. Their previous two friendlies suggest they are, as they’ve scored four times in each—including a statement 4-1 victory over Curaçao and a ruthless 4-0 display against Bolivia. If you are banking on this newly unlocked attacking flair carrying directly into their upcoming tournament opener, using a Parimatch promo code is the best way to leverage an exclusive welcome bonus before they take the world stage.

Probable lineups for Haiti vs Scotland

Haiti expected lineup: Placide, Carlens, Ade, Delcroix, Experience, Bellegarde, Jean-Jacques, Deedson, Providence, Pierrot, Isidor

Scotland expected lineup: Gunn, Hickey, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson, Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, Christie, Shankland, Adams

Scotland are in better shape

The Scots shouldn’t be regarded as minnows in this scenario, despite not having plenty of experience playing at the World Cup. The Tartan Army are ranked 40 places ahead of Haiti in the latest world rankings, an indication of where both teams stand. Meanwhile, Clarke has developed a disciplined team that is strong in attack.

Back-to-back wins ahead of this crucial opener mean that the Scots head into this with three wins from their last five. In fact, they’ve lost just three of the last 10 outings, which is encouraging for the European outfit. Given their tough group, Scotland are likely to pressure them from the start to secure maximum points.

Haiti’s recent results have been inconsistent. Migné’s men lost two of their last four internationals, including a narrow 2-1 friendly defeat against Peru last week. Their previous victory against a European side was against Azerbaijan in March last year, suggesting Scotland may be too difficult for them to handle. If you want to dive into individual player props or back Steve Clarke's side to start their campaign with three points, completing a Parimatch app download provides an intuitive interface to follow all the live action from Boston.

Haiti vs Scotland Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Scotland at odds of 1.56 on Parimatch

Both attacks are currently firing

The Tartan Army have a relatively potent attack. They scored eight goals in their last two matches and 12 in their previous five matches. At an average of 2.5 goals per game, we expect Clarke’s charges to certainly score more than once on Sunday morning.

Haiti haven’t been overly slow up front, as they’ve scored eight goals across their recent five internationals. They showcased their strong attack by scoring four times against New Zealand. Therefore, they are capable of breaching the Scottish back line. Since the Scots conceded five goals in their last five outings, Le Rouge et Bleu will back themselves to score.

Two of Haiti’s last three outings saw both teams score, while five of Scotland’s last eight matches produced goals at both ends. Considering what’s at stake at Gillette Stadium in Boston, we expect both teams to score.

Haiti vs Scotland Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.97 on Parimatch

Backing a high-value pick to score

The Scots have plenty of firepower with the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams leading their attack. Both players scored the last time out, with the latter scoring a brace. That said, there isn’t much value in backing them to score.

Scott McTominay is another player who will undoubtedly be influential in this fixture. The Napoli man also scored last week, but bookmakers expect him to be one of Scotland’s key players. For this reason, we suggest leaning on Haiti’s Wilson Isidor. The forward played two seasons at Sunderland and scored six goals in 32 Premier League appearances this term.

He showed last week what he can do when trusted, as he scored first for his side. Isidor has now netted four times in his last nine appearances for both club and country, but he started in just three of those games. Since he is expected to start the match, it’s worth backing him as an anytime goalscorer.

Haiti vs Scotland Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Wilson Isidor at odds of 3.85 on Parimatch

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