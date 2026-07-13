England vs Argentina predictions: La Albiceleste taken to extra time

For the first time since 2002, England meet Argentina at a World Cup. The stakes have never been higher with a semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Best bets for England vs Argentina

Match drawn at odds of 3.00 with Stake

Both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 1.95 with Stake

Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.50 with Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: England 1-1 Argentina

Goalscorers prediction: England: Kane - Argentina: Messi

England vs Argentina is a World Cup contest that needs zero introduction. The two nations will face off for a place in the 2026 World Cup Final on Wednesday. Fans looking to back their favorite team can lock in extra wagering value by using a Stake Promo Code when setting up their tournament accounts.

The Three Lions have been far from dominant in this tournament. They achieved just two of their six wins by more than a one-goal margin. Yet they’ve displayed serious resilience, with Thomas Tuchel seemingly building a resolute, must-win mentality. Tuchel has also been vindicated with his “specialists for all scenarios” squad philosophy, with his bench turning both knockout games in Mexico City and Miami.

In terms of player availability, Quansah serves the second game of his two-match ban. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is out of the tournament with a broken arm, but Reece James’ return is a major boost. The lingering doubt is Declan Rice. The central midfielder was withdrawn at half-time in Miami after a hamstring injury and nerve issues all tournament. His availability could tip the balance in England’s favour.

Like England, the Argentines have been far from comfortable en route to the last four. After their relatively easy group stage, Argentina faced significant struggles in every knockout-stage match. They edged past Cape Verde and bounced back to win 3-2 from a two-goal deficit against Egypt. In the last eight, even though Switzerland had only ten players on the field, Argentina still required extra time to win.

Lionel Scaloni has few serious selection issues to contend with. The only concern surrounds the make-up of the Argentine front line. Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to star in the win over Switzerland, turning the heat up on Julian Alvarez. Scaloni’s starting XI will be based on fitness as much as form. La Albiceleste have played extra time in successive knockout stages, which could be pivotal in the heat and humidity of Atlanta. For those wanting to track live odds shifts and place in-play bets directly from the stadium or on the move, the Stake App provides a seamless, mobile-optimized experience for the entire semifinal clash.

Probable lineups for England vs Argentina

England expected lineup: Pickford, James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly, Anderson, Rice, Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane

Argentina expected lineup: E. Martínez, Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister, Messi, Álvarez

Backing England and Argentina to go the distance

According to statistics, 30% of the last ten World Cup semi-finals across the last five tournaments have required extra time. Everything about Wednesday’s game suggests this could be the fourth in 11 matches.

Argentina went the distance in back-to-back rounds, needing 120 minutes to defeat both Egypt and Switzerland. Meanwhile, England were forced into extra time by Norway on Saturday.

Neither side have won a knockout game by more than a one-goal margin, which suggests a very keenly fought encounter. With just three days of recovery apiece and a place at the World Cup Final at stake, we expect both sides to adopt a cautious approach. At a 33% probability, the stalemate after 90 minutes feels like a solid starting point.

England vs Argentina Bet 1: Match drawn at odds of 3.00 with Stake

Value on goals at both ends with elite finishers in each side

This game involves a player who is the joint-top scorer at this tournament, along with two other players in strong attacking form. Lionel Messi has scored eight goals in six matches, while Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have six and four goals apiece. Therefore, clean sheets are unlikely for both sides in Atlanta.

England’s defence is certainly concerning. They’ve now conceded in five of their six games, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches. Argentina have also seemed vulnerable to swift, incisive counter-attacks, as Egypt twice proved.

The betting markets suggest a 51.28% probability that both teams will score. This hugely undervalues the potency of both forward lines and the ongoing defensive frailties of each team.

England vs Argentina Bet 2: Both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 1.95 with Stake

Bellingham to maintain his goal-a-game ratio

Jude Bellingham is arguably England’s hottest property at this summer’s finals. He’s scored twice in back-to-back World Cup knockout games against Mexico and Norway. In doing so, he became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to achieve this feat.

So long as Declan Rice is fit, Bellingham will likely have a free role with licence to arrive late in the box. This makes him one of England’s most reliable routes to goal, especially with Argentina’s midfield leggy after 240 minutes.

He has scored six goals in as many games so far at this tournament. Yet the betting markets suggest he has only a 28.57% chance of scoring any time on Wednesday evening. According to the Best Football Betting Sites, this discrepancy represents the most obvious value bet from our trio of England vs Argentina predictions this week. This is the most obvious value bet from our trio of England vs Argentina predictions this week.

England vs Argentina Bet 3: Jude Bellingham anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.50 with Stake

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