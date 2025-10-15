World Cup winner odds: 4 each-way picks ahead of next summer

Colombia, Norway, Uruguay and Belgium are among the sides that could emerge as dark horses in what will be a 48-team tournament.

Norway

You have to go back to Euro 2000 for the last time Norway qualified for a major tournament. That long wait should end this time around, thanks to an impressive qualifying campaign that has delivered six wins out of six and 29 goals so far. They appear poised to edge Italy for top spot in Group I.

Much of Norway’s resurgence can be attributed to the rise of Erling Haaland. The Man City striker averages 1.1 goals per game in an international career that started when he was a teenager. He has scored 12 times during this campaign at a stunning rate of a goal every 44 minutes.

Haaland is well-supported by the likes of Martin Odegaard, Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa. However, it remains to be seen whether they can be as effective against stronger opponents at the World Cup as has been the case in qualifying.

The likes of Moldova, Estonia and Israel have struggled to test Norway’s defence, but higher-calibre sides will find that much easier. The Scandinavians have clear weaknesses at the back and in goal. Their big tournament inexperience also suggests they’ve little chance of going all the way to the final next summer.

Belgium

Once considered tournament favourites, Belgium have now slipped back into the pack. Their golden generation has certainly passed its peak, but they still have some quality performers. Lower expectations could also ease the pressure on the Red Devils in North America.

While there are also some defensive doubts with Belgium, they can rely on arguably the world’s best goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are the other big names who should have important roles to play. When fully fit, the Napoli duo can operate at a very high level.

Jeremy Doku’s progress is also a major positive for Rudi Garcia. The Man City winger has matured this season and could be one of the stars of next summer’s tournament if his current form holds.

Belgium can also count on the dependable midfield duo of Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana. They ought to benefit from playing together at club level for Aston Villa.

Overall, the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists are a more complete team than Norway. This could be the final shot at international glory for the likes of De Bruyne and Lukaku, and they seem to be worth an each-way bet.

Colombia

When it comes to the other South American nations besides Brazil and Argentina, Colombia stand out as the pick of the bunch. They finished above Brazil in World Cup qualifying, only losing four of their 18 games. Their average of 1.56 goals per game was also the second-best record.

This is seen as the last shot at World Cup glory for many of their senior players. A number of those featured prominently at the 2014 and 2018 tournaments, including their captain James Rodriguez.

Now 34, the playmaker’s club career has been in decline for a number of years, but he still frequently delivers for his country. Operating in a free role, Rodriguez is still a dangerous player on his day, and his set-piece delivery remains among the best.

Colombia’s star player is Luis Diaz, who has excelled since joining Bayern Munich. The team also have attacking depth. Sporting forward Luis Suarez scored four goals in their final qualifier against Venezuela, while Jhon Duran could at least be a dangerous impact sub.

Los Cafeteros will be well backed at the tournament. Colombian fans always travel well, and with many living in the United States, World Cup games feel like home fixtures for them. They also appear to offer value as an each-way bet.

Uruguay

Semi-finalists in 2010 and quarter-finalists in 2018, Uruguay have recent World Cup experience. However, Luis Suarez is now retired from international football, and there are a few areas of concern for their current boss, Marcelo Bielsa.

Darwin Nunez has not progressed as hoped, leaving Uruguay short on firepower for the first time in a generation. They failed to score in four of their final five qualifiers and limped over the line after a strong start to the campaign.

La Celeste only won one match during the entire 2024/25 season. They have done better this term, but friendly wins over the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan came by just one-goal margins.

It looks like Uruguay have lost the early momentum that was building under Bielsa. Their key player is likely to be Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde, but even his form has dipped in recent months. Overall, the South Americans don’t seem to have enough quality to get anywhere close to the final.

