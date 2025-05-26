Will Transfers and Coach Moves Affect Your Club World Cup Bets?

Real Madrid could have up to 4 new signings and a new manager before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Are Los Blancos the ones to back in the outrights?

It’s not just Real who hope to be busy in the new transfer window. We explore why Inter and Chelsea’s outright odds could shorten soon.

FIFA Club World Cup Outright Betting Markets Odds Real Madrid 4.50 Chelsea 11.00 Inter Milan 10.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Are Real Madrid the Team to Watch Ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup?

Although Los Blancos missed out on the 2024/25 La Liga title, they have enjoyed a strong domestic campaign. They’ve lost just six of their 37 La Liga games to date and have ended the season with a 2.25 points per game average from their last eight fixtures.

Carlo Ancelotti’s confirmed exit hasn’t disrupted Real’s strong run of form. The Italian boss is moving on to coach the Brazilian national team.

However, news of Ancelotti’s replacement has sparked renewed betting confidence in Real ahead of the Club World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso, has been announced as Real’s new head coach.

Alonso, who spent five years with Real as a player, has enjoyed a hugely successful time with Leverkusen. He helped them win last season’s Bundesliga and remain unbeaten throughout the entire season.

Alonso’s winning mentality will surely give Real a collective boost going into this summer’s competition.

Real’s squad is also set to receive a major boost with up to four new signings before the tournament begins. Real could negotiate a deal to enable Trent Alexander-Arnold to join from Liverpool before his contract expires at the end of June.

AFC Bournemouth’s Spanish defender, Dean Huijsen, is set to move to the Bernabeu. He has been one of the most promising defensive talents in the Premier League this season. Benfica full-back Alvaro Carreras is also on Real Madrid’s list as they seek to strengthen their left-back position.

The final piece of the puzzle could be a surprising loan move for former star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has refused to rule out the possibility of appearing in the tournament.

Inter Could Add Serious Firepower to Their Ranks

Regardless of how Inter fare in the Champions League final, Simone Inzaghi is expected to be active in the new transfer window early next month.

Marseille winger Luis Henrique is inching closer to securing a move to the Nerazzurri after lengthy negotiations. The Brazilian has scored seven goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances this year and appears to have benefitted from loan spells at his former club Botafogo in 2022 and 2023.

Inter could further boost their attacking options with the savvy signing of Canadian international star, Jonathan David. The 25-year-old’s contract at Lille expires this summer, and he will be available on a free transfer.

Having averaged more than a goal every other game in his last three seasons in Ligue 1, David will be serious competition for Inter’s top scorer, Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea Could Be Compelled to Meet Osimhen’s Salary Demands

Chelsea are still making moves to bolster their young squad ahead of the Club World Cup. Sporting CP ace Dario Essugo is due to be available for selection after his signing was announced in March.

They are also interested in Ipswich Town’s promising centre forward, Liam Delap. He has a £30m release clause following the Tractor Boys’ relegation from the Premier League.

However, Enzo Maresca is reportedly considering adding a more experienced attacking option to support Nicolas Jackson. The Blues have long been linked with Victor Osimhen, but the Nigerian’s wage demands proved too high for the west London club last summer.

However, after scoring 25 goals in 29 Super Lig appearances for Galatasaray this season, the 26-year-old’s form has not gone unnoticed at Stamford Bridge. Reports suggest ongoing talks, and he could prove decisive for Chelsea by adding a clinical edge in the final third.