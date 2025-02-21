Why Juve’s Durability Makes Them the Team to Back in Serie A Top 4 Race

Juve have kept clean sheets in 48% of their games, which is why we see them staying the course for the top 4, despite Milan’s busy January window.

Juventus have lost once in the 24/25 Serie A. Although draws have dented their title chances, their resilience means a top-four finish remains likely.

Juventus Outright Market Odds AC Milan Outright Market Odds Top 4 Finish 1.53 Top 4 Finish 3.75 Outright Winner 51.00 Outright Winner 151.00

Juve vs Milan: Who's the Better Bet for a Top 4 Finish in Serie A?

Both Juventus and Milan harboured aspirations of reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season. Juve were in control in their tie against PSV but inexplicably let their advantage slip in Eindhoven. Meanwhile, Milan were edged out by Feyenoord after playing most of the second leg with ten men.

All of this means Champions League qualification for 2025/26 has become the number-one priority for both teams.

Milan were busy in the January transfer window, bringing in five new signings in a bid to rejuvenate their squad that couldn’t turn draws into wins during the autumn. Juventus also made four of their own, albeit three were loan moves.

Milan’s biggest deal involved the signing of striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord. With Tammy Abraham failing to find his form during his loan spell from AS Roma, Gimenez is a much-needed addition to their forward line. They also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Chelsea, although Felix has struggled for form and consistency in recent years.

To that end, Juve’s loan signing of forward, Randal Kolo Muani could be way more effective than Felix’s arrival at the San Siro. With five goals in his first four Juve appearances, the French powerhouse is adapting well to life in Serie A and is a genuine alternative to Dusan Vlahovic.

Why Juve Are the Reliable Pick Over the Rossoneri

Both Milan and Juve have claimed victories over title contenders Inter this season, but we believe Juve’s more recent win over Simone Inzaghi’s side is most telling.

Despite the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie with PSV looming, Juve put in a fine display on Sunday evening, registering eight shots on target to Inter’s modest two. They ran out deserving 1-0 winners, with Francisco Conceicao’s 74th-minute strike proving to be the difference.

It's harder to lean on Milan’s derby win over Inter way back in September. It is actually better to scrutinise their 1-1 draw at home to Inter earlier this month instead. Sergio Conceicao’s side held a one-goal advantage at the interval, but succumbed to a 93rd-minute equaliser, throwing away two precious points in the fight for the top four.

Juve also had the edge over Milan in their meeting in mid-January, when two second-half goals were scored at the Allianz Stadium. While none of Milan’s January signings were in the squad for this contest, it still demonstrates that Juve have the structure and consistency to get the job done when it matters.

Speaking of Juve’s defensive structure, they have kept a clean sheet in almost half (48%) of their league games. They have also scored first in more than two-thirds (68%) of their games, way more than the 46% league average.

Juve’s resilience sets them apart from Milan as well. They have equalised 88% of the time when falling behind, while the Rossoneri have bounced back only 64% of the time.

While the likes of Gimenez, Felix and Kyle Walker are headline-grabbing acquisitions, they likely won’t be enough to knock Juve off their position.