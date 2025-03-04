Why Brighton's Current Form Makes Them a Value Bet for a Top-Six Finish

However, their current form has many wondering if the southern club can qualify for one of Europe’s major competitions.

After losing Roberto de Zerbi in the summer, no one expected Brighton and new manager Fabian Hurzeler to be competing for European football.

Brighton Outright Market Odds Top 6 Finish 3.50 Top 4 Finish 10.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Could Brighton be Set for Another European Tour?

Brighton have sparked an impressive run of form lately, winning eight of their last 10 games in all competitions. The Seagulls are currently on a five-game winning streak, which includes two wins over Chelsea and a recent 2-1 win away to Newcastle.

After a lackluster December period which saw Hurzeler’s side go winless in eight Premier League games, Brighton are making a storm for the European spots.

After recovering from a 7-0 thrashing to Nottingham Forest, the Southern side have been prolific in front of goal. They have accumulated 13 goals and have only conceded three in the same time.

The Seagulls can be found in eighth place, but they are only five points behind Nottingham Forest in third.

The fight for European football in the Premier League next season is incredibly competitive, with just six points separating third and tenth.

Last season, Brighton qualified for the Europa League for the first time in the club's 124-year history.

The Seagulls finished top of their group with 13 points. However, they only made it as far as the first knockout stage where Roma ultimately ended their European dream.

A second chance to compete among Europe’s elite is definitely within reach for Brighton. If they maintain their current form, there is a strong chance of a top-six finish for Hurzeler’s squad.

Will Brighton Finish in the Top 6?

The race for the top six in the Premier League this season is arguably the most competitive that we have ever seen in the division.

Looking at some of Brighton’s rivals, the Seagulls face a tough journey ahead.

Currently in third are Nottingham Forest, who have stunned many with their incredible form this year.

Manchester City have struggled this season and are currently in fourth, but you can never rule out Pep Guardiola’s team.

After spending an abundance of money, Chelsea and Enzo Maresca have finally found the right squad. Chelsea started the season strong, but their form has dipped off a bit, and they are now in fifth. However, they will almost certainly be amongst the Champions League by May.

In sixth are Newcastle, who went on a nine-game winning streak in December and January, but haven’t been as good lately.

Bournemouth have been the surprise package of this Premier League campaign, unexpectedly sitting around the top six spot in seventh.

Just below Brighton are Fulham and Aston Villa, who are both on 42 points and still in contention for the coveted European spots.

Brighton face Fulham, Manchester City and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games, which could be crucial in determining how their seasons play out. Could it be another European run on the south coast, or will they just miss out?