Who Should You Back For Champions League Golden Boot Winner

The race for the Golden Boot in the Champions League is heating up. There are plenty of players in contention, but who will come out on top?

This is the first year of the UEFA Champions League’s new format, which has brought plenty more games and a lot more goals.

Champions League Top Goalscorer Outright Market Odds Robert Lewandowski 3.00 Harry Kane 4.00

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Golden Boot Race is Wide Open

Due to the additional games before the knockout stage, this year’s Champions League has seen a surge in goals.

Some teams will have played 10 games before even competing in their first-leg round of 16 matchups.

The introduction of play-offs to reduce the number of teams from 32 to 16 has given players ample opportunities to boost their goal tally.

A total of 545 goals have been scored in the Champions League so far, which has left the Golden Boot race with no clear frontrunner.

The current top goalscorer is Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, who has scored 10 goals in the competition.

However, Guirassy is closely followed by Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane and Raphinha, who are all just one goal behind.

Raphinha’s goal return is particularly impressive, as none of his goals have come from the penalty spot.

With potentially six games left to play if a club makes the final, there’s still plenty of time to become the Golden Boot winner of Europe’s most coveted club competition.

Could Lewandowski or Kane Win the Golden Boot?

Barcelona’s striker Robert Lewandowski is the favourite to be the top scorer in the Champions League.

Not only has he scored nine goals in the competition so far, but the Polish striker has had a relatively easier route to the final compared to some of the other contenders.

Currently, Barcelona are 1-0 up against Benfica. If the Spanish club make it past their opponents, they will face the winner of Dortmund or Lille in the quarter-finals.

Raphinha, who also plays for Barcelona, will also be in the mix as he has scored the same number of goals as Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, who is on the same goal tally as Lewandowski, is also in the mix.

In his last match, the English striker scored twice in a 3-0 victory over current German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The heavy scoreline hints that Kane’s team are favourites to make the quarter-final stages where they will meet either Feyenoord or Inter.

Other outside contenders include current top scorer Guirassy, although Dortmund could only manage a draw in their first-leg match against Lille. This has hindered his chances of obtaining the Golden Boot.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, both with seven goals, are also in the mix.

However, they have a tough route to the final, as they are currently up 2-1 against city rivals Atletico Madrid after the first leg.

Winning that tie would likely match them up against Arsenal, who dominated PSV 7-1 in their first-leg game.