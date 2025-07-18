Where is the value in the Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round odds?

Glasgow Rangers were handed arguably the toughest tie in the Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round and are currently undergoing a transition.

Russell Martin leads Rangers in his first competitive game versus Greek giants Panathinaikos. RB Salzburg play a tough away game against in-form Brann.

2025/26 Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round Match Markets Odds Rangers vs Panathinaikos (Draw) 3.70 Brann vs RB Salzburg (Draw) 3.60 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar (Slovan Bratislava Win) 1.75 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda (Crvena Zvezda Win With Clean Sheet) 1.85 FC Copenhagen vs Drita Gjilan (Copenhagen Win With Clean Sheet) 1.53

Odds courtesy of Stake. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Why Rangers and RB Salzburg look vulnerable in their 1st leg matches

When Glasgow Rangers were drawn to face Greek outfit Panathinaikos in the Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round, many fans and media suggested that they couldn't have received a tougher opponent at this level of the competition.

Panathinaikos finished second in the 2024/25 Greek Super League and, like the Gers, they have regularly played in major European competitions. However, it’s been 15 years since they reached the Champions League group stage.

Rangers have been in the Champions League group stage in 2022/23. Although it is much more recent, they lost all six of their Group A fixtures.

The Gers aren’t ready for Champions League football currently. They are a team undergoing significant changes under new boss Russell Martin. His most recent recruits have been prospects from League One clubs in England, along with his trusted midfield lieutenant, Joe Rothwell, from AFC Bournemouth.

However, at a very loud Ibrox stadium, Rangers are a force to be reckoned with. Even with a very different squad, as five or more new signings are expected to face Panathinaikos, the home crowd should help them achieve a draw in the first leg.

Panathinaikos would likely be happy with this result. A 2nd leg back in a ferocious Athens atmosphere would surely work in the Greek side’s favour.

The betting markets suggest a 29.41% chance of a draw in this first leg, but it could be closer to 33.33%.

RB Salzburg have returned from the 2025 Club World Cup after being knocked out in the group stage. The Austrian side finished third in their group, one point behind Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

The extra three weeks of training and matches in the US will have surely have made Thomas Letsch’s side tired.

They have also been handed a difficult Champions League 2nd Qualifying Round tie against Norwegian side, SK Brann. Unlike Salzburg, Brann are in peak condition midway through their Norwegian Eliteserien season.

Additionally, Brann are currently second in the Eliteserien, having lost only three of the 15 games they’ve played. Their home form is record solid this season, with an average of 2.22 points per game.

If RB Salzburg travel to Norway even slightly unprepared, this could be a long and difficult match for the Austrians. Another tight draw is expected here, with Salzburg being happy to have home advantage for the second leg.

Safe passages expected for Crvena Zvezda and FC Copenhagen

Many other well-known European clubs have entered this season’s Champions League at the 2nd Qualifying Round stage.

Runaway Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava qualified for the 2024/25 Champions League’s new league phase but finished second-bottom in the 36-team table.

They will aim to reach the league phase again, with a difficult first match against Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar. They overcame this club 3-2 on aggregate at the same stage in 2023/24, so history is on their side. We expect them to take the lead into the second leg after their home tie.

Serbian giants Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) have been given a relatively straightforward passage into the 3rd Qualifying Round. They lock horns with Gibraltarian side Lincoln Red Imps next week, who have scored only one goal in the 2nd Qualifying Round stage in six matches. Their only goal came in a surprising 1-0 win over Celtic in 2016.

That’s why the Serbs are likely to win away with a clean sheet. Moreover, the Red Imps have lost 7-0 on aggregate to Qarabag, who are similar to Crvena Zvezda, at this stage of last season’s competition.

Danish side FC Copenhagen are also regulars in the Champions League. They not only qualified for the league phase last season but also reached the knockout stages, having lost to Chelsea in the last 16.

They are drawn against Kosovan minnows Drita in the 2nd Qualifying Round, who should prove light work for the Lions. Like Crvena Zvezda, they’re expected to win with a clean sheet to achieve better value. Their win probability in the Match Odds market is as high as 91.74%.