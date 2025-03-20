Uruguay vs Argentina Predictions: Albiceleste Beatable Without Messi

Argentina top the qualifiers and are five points ahead of Uruguay after 12 games. However, with Lionel Messi out, the hosts will fancy their chances.

Uruguay vs Argentina Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Uruguay vs Argentina

Uruguay or draw and over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on Stake

Winning margin of one goal at odds of 2.20 on Stake

Second half as highest scoring at odds of 2.25 on Stake

We predict a 1-0 win for Uruguay over Argentina.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This one is difficult to predict because neither team is in particularly good form heading into the game. Argentina are top of the table, but Uruguay are in second place - and neither has been consistent in recent fixtures. La Celeste have home advantage, but that may not count for much.

The hosts have only won one of their last six, while La Albiceleste have two wins in their last five. Neither goes into this tie in Montevideo as clear favourites, especially with Lionel Messi out with an injury that he picked up with Inter Miami. For those looking to bet on this highly anticipated South American clash, Stake promo code offers exclusive bonuses, making it a great opportunity to find value in the betting markets.

Probable Lineups for Uruguay vs Argentina

Uruguay Expected Lineup: Israel, Varela, Gimenez, Olivera, Saracchi, Valverde, Bentancur, Pellistri, Aguirre, Araujo, Nunez

Argentina Expected Lineup: Martinez, Molina, Balerdi, Romero, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Martinez

Two Inconsistent Sides Set to Clash

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have been inconsistent. They have only won one of their last seven matches, and that victory was by the narrowest of margins, so you don’t know which version you’ll get. They held Brazil in Bahia in their last World Cup qualifier and put three past Colombia prior to that.

However, they were beaten 1-0 by Peru in October, and they were also defeated by Colombia less than a year ago. They have only won one of their last 10 over 90 minutes, but nobody has beaten them in Uruguay since 2021. Who was the last team to do so? Argentina, of course.

Lionel Scaloni’s side are far from consistent themselves, though, and they have won just two of their last five. To make matters worse, they’ll be without Lionel Messi for this one, and they lost the last time he missed out. If you're looking for the best odds and bonuses, check out online betting sites offering top promotions for this high-stakes encounter.

Uruguay vs Argentina Bet 1: Uruguay or draw and over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.30 on Stake

Tight Clash Expected

Argentina have won three of their last five matches by a single goal, and they have only scored more than once on one occasion in that period. Scaloni’s men put six past Bolivia in October, but that was the only time they have been convincing - and Messi got three of them.

The Uruguayans are hardly prolific, either. They have failed to score in four of their last six fixtures, and they have only scored more than once twice in their last 11. Darwin Nunez will be confident of scoring at home, having netted in the previous meeting between the two teams.

Of the last 14 meetings between these two sides, eight have been decided by a one-goal margin and three have ended in draws. They are rarely high-scoring affairs.

Uruguay vs Argentina Bet 2: Winning margin of one goal at odds of 2.20 on Stake

Second Half to See More Action

Neither side tends to concede many goals in the first half of games. Both sides have seen more goals scored and conceded after the break in qualifying.

Up to now, 59% of Uruguay’s goals have been scored in the second half and 67% have been conceded. For Argentina, those figures are 52% and 57%, respectively. All the stats point to the second 45 being the busier of the two.

However, if you really want to get specific, the most likely 15-minute spell for a goal is between 31 and 45 minutes. A total of 13 goals have been scored/conceded in that period during qualifying. Given the form of the two sides, backing goals and timings feels like an easier bet than an actual outcome for this Uruguay vs Argentina predictions piece.