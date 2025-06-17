Ulsan vs Mamelodi Sundowns predictions: Sundowns to shock Ulsan

Get three credible Ulsan vs Mamelodi Sundowns predictions for their Club World Cup opener on 18 June 2025, including value on a Brazilian goalscorer.

Our betting expert expects Mamelodi Sundowns to gain the advantage and emerge victorious.

Best bets for Ulsan vs Mamelodi Sundowns

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.86

1x2 - Mamelodi Sundowns at odds of 2.43

Anytime goalscorer - Lucas Ribeiro Costa at odds of 3.20

We expect a 2-1 win for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

South Korean side Ulsan will make their third appearance at the Club World Cup. Having played in 2012 and 2020, they'll be eager to use that experience to good use when they start their campaign at the Inter&Co Stadium in Florida on Wednesday morning.

Ulsan are undoubtedly a strong side in their domestic league, having secured the K League 1 title three years in a row. The Tigers have added defender Miłosz Trojak to their ranks to stop their opponents ahead of this competition.

Despite their dominance in Korea, they’ve been below par this season, currently nine points off the pace in the league. However, they have a chance to make a name for themselves internationally, starting with their opening clash with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns are known as “the Brazilians” for their bright yellow home shirts and blue shorts. They have won their eighth consecutive Premier Soccer League title, despite changing their head coach mid-season.

Miguel Cardoso has done a great job with Masandawana. Although they secured the league with a 12-point gap and advanced to the CAF Champions League final, they lost on aggregate to the Egyptian side, Pyramids FC.

It’s the South Africans' second time playing in the CWC, having previously finished in sixth place nine years ago. They’ll certainly want to put on a better performance this year, starting with Wednesday morning’s match.

Probable lineups for Ulsan vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Ulsan expected lineup: Jo; Choi, Seo, Kim, Ludiwigson; Lee, Jung, Bojanik, Ko; Um, Erick Farias

Mamelodi Sundowns expected lineup: Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Lebusa, Modiba; Allende Bravo, Mokoena; Ribeiro, Adams, Matthews; Rayners

Both defences can be breached

Ulsan’s domestic league form has shown that their defence needs to be improved, and manager Kim Pan-gon is aware of this. The Tigers have conceded 19 goals in as many games this term. In fact, both teams have found the back of the net in six of their last seven outings.

However, they are just as good going forward, as they have scored at least once in their last eight consecutive matches. With 23 goals in 19 league matches, they have an average of 1.2. goals per game. This proves that they’re capable of breaching the Sundowns’ defence.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians have earned their nickname for more than the colour of their kits. Their attacking style of football is very appealing, shown by the fact that their opposition haven’t kept a clean sheet against them in their last nine outings.

Both teams have scored in Sundowns’ last two games, so we may see the same outcome in Group F’s opener on Wednesday morning.

Ulsan vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes

Florida favourites face Korean test

Most bookies have rated Ulsan as the favourite to finish third before the start of the competition. However, Ulsan have a 49.6% chance of finishing at the bottom of the group, according to Opta Analyst. For that to happen, they predicted Sundowns would defeat their Korean opposition in this match.

Recent results share that sentiment, as the Tigers have won just six of their last 16 outings, with five loses and five draws. The K-League outfit have also lost seven of their previous eight matches against foreign opponents.

Masandawana are in great form. Their six consecutive wins to conclude their league campaign have made them favourites in Florida. However, the Tshwane outfit will be cautious, though, as they were defeated 4-1 the last time they faced Korean opposition.

Ulsan vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Mamelodi Sundowns

Ribeiro ready to shine

Brazilian-born Lucas Ribeiro Costa has been a standout player for Mamelodi Sundowns this past season. The forward has secured the Golden Boot in South Africa, with 16 goals in 30 games, which is an average of one goal in every other game.

Also, he had nine assists, making him responsible for 38% of the Brazilians goals in the past league season. Ribeiro has scored three goals in his last three appearances for the club.

He is certainly the biggest threat for Sundowns going forward. On top of that, he’ll be eager to make an impression on an international stage.