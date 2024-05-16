UEFA Euro 2024 - Betting Guide

The Euro 2024 guide is here as the Euros excitement builds up. We're buzzing with anticipation and we're ready to share our expert tips and insights.

Our guide will walk you through every step to make smart bets on this grand tournament—whether you're new to betting or a seasoned pro.

Stay tuned for our breakdown of odds, teams, and top player predictions that could help you score big when the matches kick off.

Who will host the 2024 UEFA Euros?

Germany is set to be the proud host of the UEFA Euro 2024, marking a grand moment for European football. For the football-crazy country, it's a chance to showcase ten vibrant cities, from the iconic capital Berlin to the rich cultural tapestry of Munich and the spirited streets of Dortmund.

The journey to determine the host was nothing short of a suspenseful match itself. Germany and Turkey were the contenders, both eager to win the rights to host this prestigious event.

After the intense voting by UEFA's Executive Committee, where members cast their confidential votes, Germany emerged victorious with a clear majority, securing the hosting duties on September 27, 2018. The anticipation was tense, as a simple majority could turn the tide. Yet, Germany clinched a 12-4 win against Turkey, with one member abstaining.

Structure & Format

Our Euro 2024 guide will be incomplete if we don’t describe the tournament format and structure. It is designed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Qualification rounds trimmed the competition down to the best 24 teams, with Germany having secured its spot as the host nation. It's a festival of football that will see matches spread out across ten dynamic cities:

Berlin - Olympiastadion

Munich - Allianz Arena

Dortmund - Westfalenstadion

Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke

Stuttgart - MHPArena

Hamburg - Volksparkstadion

Düsseldorf - Merkur Spiel-Arena

Cologne - RheinEnergieStadion

Leipzig - Red Bull Arena

Frankfurt - Waldstadion

Each city is gearing up to welcome fans and players, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable event in the realm of European championships.

The final showdown will be in Berlin's Olympiastadion, a place steeped in football glory. Imagine the stadium packed with roaring fans, the pitch lit with intensity, and the air charged with excitement as two teams vie to lift the coveted cup.

The format is simple yet thrilling. The teams are divided into six groups of four, each battling it out in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group, alongside the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage. This Euro betting guide highlights that in knockout matches, every game is a finale – one chance, one win takes you further, one loss, and it's a tearful goodbye.

The stakes are high all the way to the grand finale, where the champion of the 2024 Euros in Germany is crowned. This is where legends are made, and history is written. So get ready, pick your favourites, and let our Euro 2024 guide and the best bets lead your journey through UEFA Euro 2024.

Key dates of the 2024 UEFA Euros

The wait for the UEFA Euro 2024 is almost over, with the first whistle set to blow on June 14th, 2024 (but as the game will start after midnight, it’ll be June 15th in most parts of Asia). Munich will get the ball rolling with the opening match between Germany and Scotland, which promises to start the tournament with a bang. The group stage action continues until June 26th, with teams battling to prove they’ve got what it takes. From then until June 26th, teams will compete in the group stages, fighting for a spot in the critical rounds ahead.

The real thrill comes when we hit the Round of 16, which runs from June 29th to July 2nd. This is where the competition heats up as teams give their all to stay in the game. Then, it's on to the quarter-finals on July 6th and 7th, narrowing down the contenders even more.

Next up, the semi-finals on July 10th and 11th where the tension is palpable. And before you know it, it's July 14th (but it’ll be July 15th in India as the match will start after the midnight)—time for the grand finale at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. It's the date we're all waiting for when the new champions of European football will be crowned.

Where to bet on the Euros?

For fans ready to bet on the competition, consider these top sites: 1xBet boasts the best match odds, while Parimatch offers diverse betting markets. PariPesa excels at live betting and BC.Game has great outright odds. For overall excellence, try Mostbet. We'll discuss each site below to help you find the perfect fit for your Euro betting.

1xBet - Highest Match Odds on Football

1xBet isn't just about having good odds on football matches in India. Players love it because they can bet in lots of different ways, even while the game is live. This makes watching tournaments like the Euros super exciting. It's easy to use, has many bonuses and promotions, and supports different payment local methods. If you're a football fan who likes to bet, 1xBet is a great bookmaker to try.

They welcome new players with a special deal, too. When you start, they will give you 120% more up to ₹66,000. Remember, this offer is for players who are 18 or older. You can only get this bonus once, and you will need to put in at least 200 INR to start.

To use this bonus, you have to make accumulator bets 5 times. These bets should have at least 3 games where the chances of winning are 1.40 or more. And you've got 30 days to use this bonus after you sign up. Use the code 1GOALIN, and you can grab this cool welcome bonus.

Parimatch - Great for Euros Betting Markets

For those who want to bet on European football championship matches, Parimatch is another great choice. It's easy to use with an app that is simple to navigate. They offer huge betting markets. The players have the chance to put their bets as they like from many different options. They also support popular local payment methods and have a loyal customer support team. All these things makes betting on the UEFA European Championship on Parimatch a smooth and easy experience.

This betting site is about more than just having lots of choices. They also have a great welcome deal for new people who want to bet. Players who are 18 years old or older can get a big bonus of 150% up to ₹30,000 and even score an extra ₹250 free bet. To get started, a new member has to deposit at least 200 INR. But, if they want to grab that free bet too, they should start with 500 INR.

It's important to know that if someone wants to withdraw the bonus, they need to bet that bonus money 16 times on different games, and the odds have to be at least 1.7. They should do this within the first 14 days after they join Parimatch. Just remember to use the special code GOALPARI to get this bonus.

So, with Parimatch, people betting on the Euro 2024 have many ways to join the fun. They can bet on their favourite national teams and matches and start with a nice bonus to make things even more exciting.

PariPesa - Euro Live Betting on Top

PariPesa is another outstanding website for betting on Euro 2024 games. Their website is designed to make finding and placing bets easy, especially live bets during the game. They also have a really good app, one of the best in India, so the players can quickly deposit money into their account or withdraw the winnings. This makes it simple to bet on Euro games, especially if the bettor likes the excitement of betting while the game is live.

For new bettors who join PariPesa, there's a friendly welcome waiting. If you're 18 years or older, you can get a 100% bonus on what you first put in, up to ₹12,000. All you need is to deposit a small start of just ₹80. You'll also need to play some special bets called ‘accumulator bets’ five times with this bonus money. These bets should have three or more things you think will happen in the games, and the chances of each one should be 1.40 or more.

Remember to use the code PPGOAL when you sign up.

BC.Game - Great for Outright Euros Odds

BC.Game is a top bookie for betting on the Euros. They have great outright odds on who will win the whole tournament. They also have lots of special offers that can give bettors more value for their bets. The website looks cool and is easy to use. Plus, players can pay and withdraw money with various cryptocurrencies. BC.Game isn't just about good outright odds; they make the whole betting experience fun and easy for fans of Euro 2024.

When new folks sign up at BC.Game, they're in for a treat. Players 18 or older can enjoy a big sports offer up to ₹17,00,000! Here's the deal: with your 1st deposit, you get a 180% bonus if you put in at least ₹821. You can get up to 20,000 BCD to play with. With your 2nd deposit, it's a 240% bonus when you add ₹4,105, getting you up to 40,000 BCD.

The 3rd time you add money, if it's ₹8,210, you get a 300% boost and up to 60,000 BCD. And if that wasn't enough, your 4th deposit gets a 360% increase if you deposit ₹16,420, bringing a whopping up to 100,000 BCD your way.

All you have to remember is the bonus code bcgoal to unlock these awesome bonuses. BC.Game's welcome for new bettors is pretty big. They make sure when you dive into the European Championships betting, you're all set with some fantastic starting bonuses.

Mostbet - Allrounded Great for Euros Betting

Mostbet is a top pick for Euro betting with really good odds. But there's more – their app works great on phones, so you can bet anywhere. They offer lots of ways to bet, support local Indian languages, and popular Indian payment methods. This makes Mostbet a fantastic choice for Euro fans in India who want to bet their way with ease.

Besides their great odds, Mostbet welcomes new bettors with an amazing offer. If you are at least 18 years old, you can start with a 150% bonus of your first deposit, and you could get up to ₹34,000 extra to bet with. Just think of all the extra bets you could make with that!

To begin, you need to deposit just ₹100. With this, you can start placing bets right away. Plus, you can make a really cool type of bet called an accumulator. To make this bet work with the bonus, you have to choose at least three events, each with a chance of 1.40 or higher, to win.

Remember, you need to use the bonus code MBGOAL to get this special deal. Mostbet doesn't just have an exciting offer for new people. They’re an all-around great choice because they give you lots of different types of bets you can make on the Euros. Whether you’re an expert or new to betting, Mostbet makes it fun and easy to get started.

List of the best Euro Betting Sites

If you're ready to bet on UEFA Euro, you'll want to check out the best Euro betting sites. 1xBet leads the pack with the highest odds for matches, while Parimatch gives a great choice of betting markets. PariPesa tops the game for live betting. BC.Game is your go-to for those outright bets—think of guessing the tournament winner!

And Mostbet? They're just awesome for everything Euro betting. Each site has a special offer to welcome you. So, pick the one that fits you the best, use their bonus codes, and get ready for an amazing betting adventure during Euro 2024.

Who will win the UEFA Euro 2024?

Our Euro 2024 guide might be full of stats and analysis, but predicting the UEFA Euro 2024 winner is still a bit of a guessing game – and a fun one at that. Big names like France and England are favorites, coming into the Euros 2024 with loads of talent.

But let's not count out Belgium, Germany, or Italy, as they've all got the skills to go all the way. We just might see an underdog rise up and surprise everyone this year. It's the spark that makes tournaments like the Euro so thrilling—anything can happen on the pitch.

Let's dissect a few of the major contenders:

France - The Favourite

France enters Euro 2024 as the team to beat. With stars like Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann leading the attack and a seasoned midfield, they boast firepower and experience. They're capable of scoring from anywhere, but consistent dominance will be key to defending their title. France's flawless passing and teamwork make them the deserved favourites.

England - The Challenger

England arrives hungry for their first major trophy in decades. Superstars like Harry Kane and young stars like Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden bring attacking brilliance capable of changing a game in an instant. To succeed, they'll need to solidify their defence. If they can combine their attacking flair with a newfound defensive grit, England could finally break through at Euro 2024.

Belgium - The Surprise

Don't underestimate Belgium. While their 'Golden Generation' is ageing, stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, alongside rising talents, keep them dangerous. If they can find team chemistry and stay healthy, Belgium has the potential to upset the favourites and make a deep tournament run. They're the underdog to watch.

Italy - The Disappointment

Despite their recent Euro win, Italy enters this tournament with uncertainty. Their World Cup qualifying struggles highlight inconsistencies. Their trademark defensive strength remains, but a lack of consistent goal-scoring could hinder their progress. While anything is possible, Italy faces the risk of being this tournament's disappointment.

Players to watch out for in the UEFA European Championships

The UEFA European Championship will showcase the world's biggest stars – Mbappé, Kane, De Bruyne – but keep an eye out for breakout talents ready to steal the spotlight. England's Phil Foden can dazzle with his creativity, while Jamal Musiala's skill could unlock any defence for Germany. Don't miss Florian Wirtz's potential for goalscoring brilliance. These rising stars could become the surprise heroes of Euro 2024.

Phil Foden (England)

Phil Foden from England is one of those players you just can't take your eyes off of when he's on the soccer field. He's got this amazing way of handling the ball that makes people say, "Wow!" Phil can wiggle through defenders like they're not even there, and then, bam—he sets up a goal with a perfect pass.

Playing with Manchester City, he's shown he can really change a game and help his team win. Lots of folks think he's going to make some huge plays for England, so definitely watch for him when the game's on!

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Meet Jamal Musiala, Germany's young soccer star who plays midfield like a boss. He's super confident when he's got the ball, zigging and zagging in ways that defenders just can't guess. Jamal's really good at spotting open spots on the field and zooming right into them.

For Germany, who really want to show everyone what they're made of after some tough times, Jamal could be their secret to winning. He's like that surprise move in a game that no one sees coming but changes everything. Keep your eyes on him—Jamal might just do something awesome on the field.

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Florian Wirtz is a young player on Germany's soccer team, and he plays like he's been doing it for ages. Even though he's still a kid, he's super calm, sees plays before they happen, and can score goals that make the crowd go wild. He plays for a club called Bayer Leverkusen, where he's already turning heads with his skills.

Folks say he might just be the smart thinker on the field who helps Germany get really far in the tournament. If Germany's looking for that spark to light up their games, Florian could be just the player to do it.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who comes from Georgia, is a soccer player causing a big stir in Italy's league while playing for Napoli. He's super fast, full of neat tricks, and always heading straight toward the goal, which makes him really tough for anyone trying to stop him.

If you're looking for someone who could give Georgia an unexpected win, keep your eyes on 'Kvara'. He's the kind of player who can get the ball, dash down the field, and leave fans cheering with his moves. When Georgia plays, Kvara's the guy making big things happen on the field.

Gavi (Spain)

Spain has a bunch of really talented young soccer players, and Gavi is one of the brightest of them all. He's just a kid but plays midfield for Barcelona like he's been doing it forever. Gavi's not just good with his feet; he's also got this really strong will to win.

People can't believe how grown-up he is on the soccer field. He's got this way of controlling the game that makes you think, "Wow, how does he do that?" Watch for Gavi when Spain's playing—he's the one making big decisions and helping his team in amazing ways.

Euro Odds

When you look at the Euro odds for the tournament winner, England's at the top with the highest chance of winning. They've got odds of 4.30 at 1xBet. But France isn't far behind, with 5.00 at Parimatch. It's exciting to see which team will come out on top.

All odds are courtesy of Parimatch, BC.Game, and 1xBet, correct at the date of publishing and subject to change.

Best bets on the 2024 Euros

Betting on the 2024 Euros can be really exciting and you might even make some money if you choose wisely. Lots of people look at the big teams or the star players, but sometimes the smartest bets are not the most obvious ones.

France to win the Euros at odds of 5.00

France to win the Euros at odds of 5.00 looks like a good bet. They come into big tournaments with a team full of talent, ready to score lots of goals. They know how to handle the pressure of big games, so betting on France is pretty safe, even though the payout might not be huge.

Belgium to win the Euros at odds of 16.70

How about Belgium to win the Euros at odds of 16.70? Belgium's team is packed with skilled players, and even though they're not the most popular bet, they could really bring in a big win if they manage to grab their first major trophy. That's what we call a 'dark horse' – not the one everyone expects but with a chance to really surprise us.

Harry Kane to become the Euros top goalscorer

And then there's Harry Kane to become the Euros top goalscorer. Harry Kane is England's all-time topscorer with 62 goals in just 89 caps, thus he will be their main man up front during the tournament. It would be a major surprise if England wouldn't make it far in this tournament scoring en masse in their path. Therefore, Kane has a great shot at scoring the most goals, making him a top pick for the Golden Boot.

Remember, betting on the Euros isn't just about picking the winner. It's about finding the bets that could pay off nicely, like an unexpected team or a player who scores lots of goals.

Euros Betting Guide FAQs

For those curious about betting on the 2024 Euros, here are some quick answers to frequently asked questions:

Who is the betting favourite to win the 2024 Euros?

England is currently the betting favourite to win with odds of 4.30 at Parimatch.

Where can I bet on the Euros legally in India?

You can place legal bets on the Euros through online betting sites that accept Indian players, like Parimatch, 1xBet, and BC.Game.

Who will be the UEFA Euros top goalscorer?

While it's hard to say for sure, England's Harry Kane is a strong contender for the top goalscorer of the tournament.

What are the odds for England to win the 2024 Euros?

The odds for England to win the Euros are 4.30 at Parimatch.