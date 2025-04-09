Tottenham vs Frankfurt Predictions: Struggling Spurs’ Tough Task

Our Tottenham Hotspur vs Frankfurt predictions indicate Spurs have one last chance to save their season. They’ll capitalize on their home advantage.

+

Tottenham vs Frankfurt Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Frankfurt

Tottenham to win or draw and both teams to score at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Tottenham to win the first half at odds of 2.25 on 1xBet

We predict a 2-2 draw between Tottenham and Frankfurt.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tottenham Hotspur are almost as close to the Premier League relegation zone as they are to the Champions League. They got back to winning ways at the weekend, relegating Southampton, but their form has been dreadful. Nine wins in 20 games across all competitions is concerning, and they struggle with defensive stability.

Eintracht Frankfurt have also had their troubles. Their form in 2025 has been marked by inconsistency, with nine wins, five losses, and three draws. However, a commanding victory over Ajax in the last round will give them plenty of hope in London.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Frankfurt

Tottenham Expected Lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Heung-Min Son, Solanke

Frankfurt Expected Lineup: Santos, Kristensen, Tuta, Koch, Theate, Skhiri, Larsson, Bahoya, Gotze, Brown, Ekitike

Postecoglou's Struggle with Unpredictability

Ange Postecoglou is under increasing pressure at Spurs, and the recent unpredictability of his side has been a central issue. They’ve won almost as many games in the Europa League in 2025 as they have in the Premier League, and are struggling for form. For that reason, it’s difficult to be confident of a win against Frankfurt, even at home.

On paper, they should have too much for their German opponents, who have also been inconsistent. Yet, with not a single clean sheet in their last eight matches, Die Adler will sense an opportunity.

Dino Toppmoller’s side have averaged two goals per game over the last six in the UEL, both home and away. Therefore, while the Lilywhites are the favourites, they’ll have their work cut out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham vs Frankfurt Bet 1: Tottenham to win or draw and both teams to score at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Spurs' Europa League Strengths and Defensive Woes

Spurs’ form in the Europa League has been mostly good this season. They’ve won six out of 10 games to reach this stage and have tasted defeat just twice. However, a major concern for their manager will be the lack of clean sheets.

They’ve kept just three clean sheets in Europe this season, and conceded five in their last five. They’ll be desperate to change that in this home leg to give them the best chance in Germany.

Spurs are still without Dejan Kulusevski due to injury, and Radu Dragusin remains out too, but Postecoglou has more options than previous months. Ansgar Knauff is a doubt for the visitors, which weakens their attacking threat, but they’ve still got Hugo Ekitike, who can cause real problems.

Tottenham vs Frankfurt Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

Spurs to make a Strong Start

Tottenham have become a tough team to predict these days. However, when they do secure a win, they tend to make their mark in the first half - as seen against Southampton, AZ Alkmaar and Ipswich Town.

They’ve led at the break in all of their last five victories, and if they go into half-time with a lead, they’ll be confident of sealing the win. Every time Frankfurt have failed to win in the UEL this season, they’ve conceded in the first half. Therefore, our Tottenham vs Frankfurt predictions indicate it is crucial for the hosts to start quickly.

A first-leg victory would be huge for Spurs’ hopes of reaching the semifinals. If they’re going to save this season - and possibly Postecoglou’s job - they need to get the job done here.