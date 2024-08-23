Tottenham vs Everton Predictions: Lilywhites Search For the First Win of the Season

Tottenham are comfortably favoured at home to Everton this Saturday, despite the Lilywhites failing to win away to Leicester on Monday night.

+

Tottenham vs Everton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Everton

Over 3.5 total goals with odds of @2.28 on 1xBet , equating to a 44.4% implied probability.

on , equating to a 44.4% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @1.67 on 1xBet , equating to a 61.9% implied probability.

on , equating to a 61.9% implied probability. Dominic Solanke to score anytime with odds of @2.02 on 1xBet, equating to a 50% implied probability.

Tottenham should beat Everton by a score of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Everton make the trip south to face Tottenham in north London on Saturday. Both teams are searching for their first win of the season after a disappointing opening weeken.

Tottenham were far from their fluent best in their Monday night draw with Leicester. Ange Postecoglou has been able to make some significant additions this summer (likely with more on the way), and Spurs will be keen to kick-start their season at home to Everton on Saturday.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s fitness is up in the air for the hosts. Fortunately for Postecoglou, most of his other midfield options are fit after being hit hard by injuries throughout last season. In the final third, we expect the Australian to persevere with Brennan Johnson, though Dejan Kulusevski is in contention to start.

Everton were outplayed and comfortably beaten by Brighton at the weekend. A 3-0 defeat was not the start to the season Sean Dyche was hoping for, and it doesn’t get any easier as they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The sale of Amadou Onana has drastically weakened the Toffees, who continue to face challenging financial circumstances. Dyche is also without Ashley Young through suspension.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Everton

Tottenham probable XI:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Gray, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Everton probable XI:

Pickford; Holgate, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Harrison, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Goals Expected in North London

Bookies anticipate goals in this one. The total is set at 3.5, with bettors able to get a price of 2.25 on the over. That’s where we think the value lies.

These teams were at the opposite ends of the scale last season. Spurs hit the over more than any other team. Everton were the only side to go under 2.5 goals in more than half of their matches.

The Toffees, though, just conceded three goals to Brighton. Only a couple of teams had more goals in their home matches than Spurs in 2023-24, with Postecoglou’s brand of football leaving plenty of space for opponents to exploit.

While the Lilywhites are getting our backing to win this match, this is our favourite bet for Saturday’s fixture, given how short a price there is on the hosts to take all three points.

Tottenham vs Everton Bet 1: Over 3.5 total goals @2.28 with 1xBet

Back BTTS

Both teams scored in 71% of Tottenham’s matches last season. If it’s a foregone conclusion that the hosts will score at least once, backing BTTS is about whether Everton will find the net.

Other than the relegated trio, only four sides kept fewer clean sheets than Tottenham last season. Their defence will again concede plenty of opportunities, just as Jamie Vardy found for his tap-in on Monday night.

These odds are shorter than some bettors might usually back, but the 61.9% implied probability is on the low side, so we still think there is value taking BTTS for this match. You can always pair it with another wager to get some longer odds.

Tottenham vs Everton Bet 2: Both teams to score @1.67 with 1xBet

Solanke Delivers at New Home

Just nine players registered more expected goals per 90 than Dominic Solanke last season. From a mid-table Bournemouth side, Solanke is now in one of the Premier League’s most expansive attacks.

Solanke didn’t score in his Spurs debut away to Leicester, but he still fired off three shots. All three were on target.

This price seems generous for bettors, given Solanke’s 19 goals in the Premier League last season. Tottenham’s attack wasn’t at its best against Leicester, and Solanke still took three shots. Back on their home pitch, the Lilywhites could deliver a vintage attacking performance. Solanke has a much better than 50% chance of scoring his first goal for the club.

Tottenham vs Everton Bet 3: Dominic Solanke to score anytime @2.02 with 1xBet