Tottenham vs Chelsea predictions: London derby tips for this tight tie

We expect a close draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as neither side will want to risk losing this fascinating clash.

Best bets for Tottenham vs Chelsea

A draw at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

Under 2.5 goals 2.10 on 1xBet

Marc Cucurella to make 2+ fouls at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea

Goalscorers Prediction - Tottenham: Richarlison - Chelsea: Joao Pedro

Tottenham Hotspur lost to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but it wasn’t too surprising given that Thomas Frank heavily rotated his squad. Although Spurs still fielded a strong side, they're playing in multiple competitions. They’re third in the Premier League, with just two defeats from nine, and will still be confident as they host Chelsea this weekend.

The Blues barely managed to win their cup game on Wednesday, as they found it challenging to finish Wolverhampton Wanderers after taking a comfortable lead.

That shaky performance, coming right after a league loss, makes them a risky bet. Enzo Maresca's men had been on a good run, having won all four of their matches, until Sunderland beat them in their last match. They'll aim to overcome that setback as they head into this London derby.

Probable lineups for Tottenham vs Chelsea

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Johnson, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gusto, Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho, Joao Pedro

Two teams tough to separate

Tottenham and Chelsea have not been very consistent. Both of them were in good form for a brief period, but also suffered surprise defeats.

This shared inconsistency makes it a very difficult game to predict, and online betting sites are offering nearly even odds for a win by either side. The Spurs’ most recent loss was to Newcastle United, but they are likely not overly upset about it.

Frank’s side have had a good run in the Premier League, though, and are very pleased with their form. They’ve been solid defensively, and they head into this game in third place. Their big victory over Everton has likely boosted their confidence even more, while the Blues will enter this match following a loss to the Black Cats.

Therefore, the visitors will be more cautious. Moreover, Spurs’ backline has been difficult to break through. Ultimately, these two may cancel each other out over 90 minutes.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet 1: A draw at odds of 3.40 on 1xBet

A cagey London affair

Apart from a few games, matches between Spurs and Chelsea haven’t featured many goals recently. The Blues secured a narrow 1-0 win in their last head-to-head, and nine of the last 13 ended with under 2.5 goals scored. So, this fixture is likely to feature a similar result.

Maresca won’t want to risk defeat after losing to Sunderland unexpectedly, while Spurs are likely to play a tight game. With 17 goals scored, no team in the division has scored more than these two, but this match may see fewer chances. Set pieces could be crucial here, and Micky van de Ven has caused plenty of problems on that front so far.

The visitors will be without Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, and Benoit Badiashile, but they have no fresh injury concerns. Liam Delap’s red card in midweek won’t affect his league campaign. Spurs have handled their share of injuries extremely well and managed to rest a few players recently.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals 2.10 on 1xBet

High-foul derby

The last meeting between these clubs saw 10 yellow cards and five the time before that. There were eight yellows shown and two reds when they met a couple of years ago at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So, this fixture could prove to be very aggressive.

The Spanish player, Marc Cucurella, has one of the highest foul rates in the league, making him likely to receive a yellow card. Only 12 players have made more than he has (13), and he’ll be up against some tricky players in this tie. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to make a mistake once or twice.

The bookies seem to agree, suggesting that betting on over 5.5 cards is the only bet in that market that offers good value. The match could turn into a physical battle, and neither team would be completely unhappy if the game ended in a draw.