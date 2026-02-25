Wolves vs Aston Villa predictions: The pursuit of a Molineux miracle

Our betting expert expects two teams who are struggling for form to cancel each other out at Molineux.

Best bets for Wolves vs Aston Villa

Double chance - Wolves/ Draw at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 2.32 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers at odds of 2.95 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa

Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Wolves: Mateus Mane; Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers

Having secured only 10 points across 28 Premier League matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ fate appears to be decided. The team would need to win all 10 of their remaining fixtures to have a realistic chance of survival. However, even the best teams in the division struggle to achieve that level of performance. New customers can also take advantage of the latest 1xBet Promo Code to enhance their betting experience ahead of this crucial Premier League clash.

As a result, manager Rob Edwards appears to be preparing for the Championship by integrating new players ahead of the upcoming season. Despite their poor results, Wolves have shown improved performances in recent weeks.

The home team will aim to capitalise on the Molineux atmosphere on Friday night, when they host third-placed Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s side were previously involved in the title race, but their momentum has decreased significantly since the start of the year.

While they have not lost frequently, a high number of draws has left them 10 points off the pace ahead of this weekend. The visitors still have significant work to do to secure a top-four position. Teams such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all close competitors in the standings.

Although Villa is favored to hand Wolves their 21st defeat of the season, Emery’s squad currently lack confidence. Furthermore, playing under the lights on Friday night may inspire the hosts to produce a notable performance.

Probable lineups for Wolves vs Aston Villa

Wolves expected lineup: Sa, Mosquera, S. Bueno, Wolfe, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, H. Bueno, Arokodare, Mane, Armstrong

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Bailey, Rogers, Buendia, Abraham

Improvements at Molineux

Despite winning only one of their 14 home league matches this season, Wolves have a good chance of causing an upset. Edwards’ team have demonstrated clear progress lately, most notably in their recent 2-2 draw against league leaders Arsenal.

In that match, the home side showed great resilience by recovering from a 2-0 deficit. This determined approach contributed to a three-game unbeaten streak, though that run has been surrounded by two losses in their last five outings.



Aston Villa are currently enduring a difficult period, having won only one of their last five matches in all competitions. Emery’s men were also eliminated from the FA Cup by Newcastle at home recently. Undoubtedly, their morale is low, especially after Tammy Abraham had to secure a late draw at home against Leeds last weekend.

While the visitors hold a superior head-to-head record with three wins in the last five meetings, all of those victories occurred at Villa Park. At Molineux, Wolves won last season’s encounter, while the 2023/24 fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Wolves/ Draw at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

Hard to separate at the break

Both teams have found it difficult to take control of matches during the early stages this season. The hosts have been level at halftime in 13 of their 28 league fixtures, which represents 46% of their games. In 14 home matches, Wolves have led at the break only twice, while six of those games were tied at the 45-minute mark. For a detailed breakdown of markets and features ahead of kick-off, be sure to check out our comprehensive 1xBet Review.

Villa statistics are similar, as they have recorded 12 halftime draws in 27 league matches. In their 13 away fixtures, the visitors have held a lead at the midway point only twice. Meanwhile, six of those away games were level at the break.

Given that both sides are aiming for a positive result, they may effectively cancel each other out in the first half. Wolves are expected to make the match difficult for the visitors, similar to the challenge they presented to Arsenal last week.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 2.32 on 1xBet

The primary offensive threat

Morgan Rogers is Aston Villa’s joint top-scorer in the Premier League this season. He’s scored eight goals so far, a statistic he shares with Ollie Watkins. Their combined record accounts for 42% of the club's league goals.

Although Rogers did not score against Leeds last week, he recorded five touches in the opposition penalty area and two shots on goal, one behind Watkins. The forward has scored twice in his last six matches, though he has now gone three games without scoring.

He is likely to get some joy against the bottom-dwelling Wolves, a side he has yet to score against. Currently, Rogers ranks 11th in the Premier League for total goal involvements this season. Consequently, he is the most likely candidate to break through the home defence on Friday night.

Wolves vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers at odds of 2.95 on 1xBet

+