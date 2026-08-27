Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United predictions: Magpies to fly

Spurs conceded 3.96 xG against Brentford. Roberto De Zerbi will be eager for an instant reaction from his side against Newcastle United on home soil.

Best bets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United (Draw No Bet) at odds of 2.20 with 1xbet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95 with 1xbet

Yoane Wissa anytime goal or assist at odds of 2.37 with 1xbet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction : Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle

: Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham: Tel - Newcastle: Wissa, Elanga

Tottenham welcome Newcastle to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening. Both clubs are still chasing their first win of the Premier League season under new management.

Roberto De Zerbi's side fell to a 3-0 defeat at Brentford on the opening weekend. Spurs conceded twice inside 33 minutes and four minutes after the restart, mustering only nine shots despite 59% possession.

Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro, both absent at Brentford, are closing in on returns. Meanwhile, Pape Matar Sarr also hopes to feature. Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus remain sidelined.

Newcastle drew 2-2 at home to Liverpool on Matthias Jaissle's league debut. The Magpies led 2-1 until the visitors were awarded a penalty in the closing seconds and managed to convert it.

Dan Burn is expected to remain sidelined until around October with ankle ligament damage. Joelinton is targeting a mid-September return from a groin injury, while Tino Livramento could return in early September following a calf injury. William Osula is a doubt after hurting an ankle in a collision with Virgil van Dijk. Nick Woltemade would be Osula’s likely deputy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Robertson, Gray, van Hecke, Senesi, Tonali, Bergvall, Gallagher, Tel, Moore, Richarlison

Newcastle United expected lineup: Horníček, Dedic, Thiaw, Hall, Botman, Miley, Steur, Elanga, Barnes, Wissa, Osula

Betting on Spurs’ dire home form to continue

Tottenham endured one of the Premier League’s poorest home records last season. They won three, drew six and lost 10 of their 19 matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Just 15 points from those games contributed to a 17th-place finish and survival by two points.

The reset under Roberto De Zerbi began badly. They were dismantled 3-0 at Brentford in a game where Spurs held 59% possession. However, they managed only nine shots to their hosts' 24.

Newcastle are unbeaten in the last six meetings, winning four of them. Backing Jaissle’s men in the Draw No Bet market removes the risk of a stalemate. You still get a more-than-healthy 120% return on stake if they leave north London victorious.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Bet 1: Newcastle United (Draw No Bet) at odds of 2.20 with 1xbet

Goals are virtually guaranteed in this fixture

This is the most reliable selection from our Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United predictions. Not one of the 61 Premier League meetings between these clubs has ever finished 0-0.

Each of the last five has produced at least three goals. This includes February's 1-2 at this ground and the 2-2 thriller at St James' Park in December.

Both teams have scored in six of the last seven league meetings. Spurs conceded 57 last season and showed little defensive improvement at Brentford. Meanwhile, Newcastle both scored and shipped two against Liverpool. We can back both sides to score and the match to feature 3+ goals at almost a coinflip probability (51.28%).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95 with 1xbet

Wissa comes firmly into the Magpies’ equation

Wissa started against Liverpool and is fit for this fixture, with Newcastle lacking options in attack. Joelinton is out until mid-September with a groin problem. William Osula (ankle) is battling to shake off a knock sustained in a collision with Virgil van Dijk.

That should give Wissa a prominent role in Newcastle’s attack. The Congolese forward will be eager to face a Spurs defence that shipped three goals at Brentford. It’s still firmly finding its shape under De Zerbi.

Wissa made his first goal contribution of the season against Liverpool, assisting Joe Willock to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead. He’s also averaged a 50% goal contribution rate in 6 previous EPL meetings with Spurs. Backing him to do so at a 42.19% probability looks like a solid value play.