Tajikistan vs India predictions: Preparations for Asian Cup start now

Our betting expert expects a close encounter between the two. However, the hosts are favourites for a reason and are likely to emerge victorious.

Best bets for Tajikistan vs India

1x2 - Tajikistan at odds of 1.67 on Stake

Overs/ unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.08 on Stake

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.11 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tajikistan 2-1 India

Tajikistan 2-1 India Goalscorers prediction: Tajikistan: Sheriddin Boboev x2 - India: Ryan Williams

Both Asian teams failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup this year. However, they can both re-evaluate their squads during this window. It’s a crucial time of the year for them as they prepare for next year’s Asian Cup, which starts in January 2027.

Tajikistan has seen some changes, with Igor Angelovski taking charge of the team. This friendly against India will be his first in the dugout after replacing Goran Stevanovic. The coach has enjoyed relative success as Macedonia's boss, leading them to their first-ever appearance at the European Championships in 2021.

India have recently concluded their Unity Cup exploits in London. Unfortunately, they finished fourth in the four-team tournament, but gained valuable experience against Jamaica and Zimbabwe. Khalid Jamil was likely quietly impressed by his team’s performance.

India were formidable opponents, as only a penalty separated them from Zimbabwe. Considering the African nation’s history in the sport compared to India’s, the Asian side can be proud of their performance. They tested the Warriors severely, but ultimately failed to beat them. However, there were enough signs that this fixture won’t be an easy one for the hosts, you can bridge the gap to the action by exploring the current Best Betting Sites.

Probable lineups for Tajikistan vs India

Tajikistan expected lineup: Yatimov, Safarov, Kurbonov, Dzhuraboev, Islomov, Shukurov, Umarbaev, Sharipov, Pandzhshan, Mabatshoev, Boboev

India expected lineup: Sandhu, Singh, Jinghan, Bheke, Mishra, Apula, Ali, Chhangte, Williams, Colaco, M. Singh

Hosts to take revenge on India

With this game taking place at the Hisor Central Stadium, the difference it will make to the home side cannot be overlooked. Additionally, Tajikistan have been in good form recently, unbeaten in their last six internationals. The Persian Lions won four of those fixtures, with their most recent outing being a 1-1 draw against the Philippines.

That should hold them in good stead, even with Angelovski taking over the reins. India, meanwhile, enter this fixture on the back of consecutive defeats for the first time since June last year. The Blue Tigers have lost three of their last four matches, suggesting the home side should defeat them.

History has been kind to both teams, as India won their last meeting. However, Tajikistan won all three of their head-to-heads before that defeat last year, meaning they will want to avenge their loss.

Tajikistan vs India Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Tajikistan at odds of 1.67 on Stake

Surprisingly high goal count

Considering that both nations are ranked beyond the 100 mark in the latest world rankings, you wouldn’t expect much quality in the final third. The shift in momentum makes the Stake.com Promo Code more relevant than ever for this matchup. However, their form suggests otherwise. Tajikistan have scored 13 goals in their last five internationals, an average of 2.6 goals per game.

The home side have scored in each of their last 10 matches. The last time they failed to find the net was in March 2025. Consequently, they should be efficient in attacking areas against this India team. Meanwhile, the visitors failed to score in two games in a row.

However, both of those were against teams that are more developed in football. Before the Unity Cup, India had scored in five consecutive games. Their two most recent meetings with Tajikistan saw the Indians find the back of the net.

Additionally, three of Tajikistan’s last five outings saw more than two goals. Meanwhile, three of India’s last six ended with the same outcome. Four of the last five head-to-heads saw the goal count rise above two, a trend likely to repeat on Friday.

Tajikistan vs India Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.08 on Stake

Both sides boast efficient attacks

Both teams are more than capable of piercing the other’s defence. The hosts have enjoyed decent attacking returns in recent outings, and they have never failed to score against this opponent. The Persian Lions have kept three clean sheets in their last five matches, but India have beaten them in the past.

The Blue Tigers scored twice against Tajikistan in their last two head-to-heads. In fact, five of their overall seven head-to-heads saw both teams get some joy on the day. As a result, the visitors should be confident of breaching the hosts’ defence on Friday, the current Stake Registration is an essential tool for any fan following this development.

It’s uncertain if Ryan Williams returns from injury for this one, but Vikram Pratap Singh showed that he can be a threat in their last game. As a result, we expect both sides to find the net in this fixture.

Tajikistan vs India Betting Tip 3: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.11 on Stake

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