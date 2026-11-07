Sunderland vs Chelsea predictions: Revenge for last season’s double?

Our betting expert offers his predictions for Chelsea’s trip to Sunderland. The Blues are in excellent form, ready to exact revenge for last season.

Best bets for Sunderland vs Chelsea

1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers at odds of 3.25 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-2 Chelsea

Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer

Second season syndrome has certainly hit Sunderland hard. After their excellent first campaign back in the English top flight, they currently find themselves dead last. The Black Cats surprised many last season when they finished, earning a European spot. Playing on two fronts was always going to be difficult, and Regis Le Bris’ side has struggled.

Sunderland lost to newly promoted Coventry City last weekend, heightening fears they could face the drop this season. The hosts are only three points from safety, and they need to start finding points soon if they are to avoid relegation.

Chelsea’s season has had some wobbles, but nothing so drastic as to rule them completely out of the title race. All they need is a consistent run of victories. They must now build on last weekend’s 2-0 triumph over Manchester United.

The win kept the Blues in the top four ahead of Matchday 10. With eight points separating them from the leaders, Arsenal, Chelsea can’t afford any more mishaps. Since they’re not playing in Europe, Chelsea fans will expect their team to challenge the top two.

Probable lineups for Sunderland vs Chelsea

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Hume, O’Nien, Danso, Mandava, Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Chelsea expected lineup: Martinez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria, Lavia, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Rogers

Blues in positive frame of mind

The home side have won just one of their nine Premier League matches this season. It was a 1-0 win at home against Fulham on Matchday 2. Since then, they’ve gone seven league matches without a win. The Black Cats’ best results have come away from the Premier League. They beat Brentford 3-2 in the EFL Cup and defeated Torreense 2-1 in the Europa League.

Chelsea have recorded two wins and two losses in their four away games this season. The Blues won three of their last four league matches, without any draws. If they need any motivation to win this, it’s the two losses they suffered against Sunderland last season.

The last seven head-to-heads saw the Blues win four times, while the hosts won three. Based on their current form, and the visitors having had a full week of rest, Alonso’s men should secure the three points.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Chelsea at odds of 1.95 on 1xBet

Alonso searching for another clean sheet

The one glaring issue for the Blues since the start of the campaign has been their vulnerable defence. Chelsea conceded at least once in their first six league games. However, they have improved slightly in recent weeks with two clean sheets in their previous three Premier League outings.

Two of their four away games produced goals for both teams, which means this could easily go either way. However, Sunderland’s record is enough to back them to blank at home.

Le Bris’ men scored in just 25% of their league matches at the Stadium of Light. They failed to score in three of four league games. In the game they did score, they kept their opponents at bay. The Blues may be more inclined to secure another clean sheet on Sunday.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Rogers to make it three in a row

Last week, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers both got on the scoresheet against Manchester United. Their involvement in the attacking third is crucial, especially with Joao Pedro ruled out with an injury. Rogers could play a central role for Alonso at the Stadium of Light.

His goal last week took his tally to five in the Premier League, making him the joint top scorer for the Blues alongside Joao Pedro. More crucially, he’s now scored in back-to-back matches, and three in his last five appearances in all competitions.

If he plays, this will be Rogers’ seventh appearance against Sunderland in his career. He’s played against them in League One with Lincoln City, the Championship with Middlesbrough and bagged his first goal against them in the Premier League with Aston Villa last season. Rogers has been effective since his switch to West London, and that’s why he’s worth backing to score on Sunday.

Sunderland vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers at odds of 3.25 on 1xBet

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