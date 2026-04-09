St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich predictions: Flying Bayern win again

It’s hard to look past a Bayern win in this one, with Vincent Kompany’s men in fantastic form going into the final stretch.

Best bets for St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich

Bayern to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Stake

Both teams to score at odds of 1.72 on Stake

Luis Diaz as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.35 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - St. Pauli 1-3 Bayern Munich

Goalscorers prediction - St. Pauli: Daniel Sinani - Bayern Munich: Luis Diaz x2, Nicolas Jackson

St. Pauli are dangerously close to the Bundesliga drop zone. They currently sit just four points above 17th-placed Wolfsburg. Alexander Blessin’s side did, however, secure a valuable point away at Union Berlin last time out, which offered some encouragement. They go into this weekend searching for a first win since February, but they might have to wait a bit longer.

Bayern Munich are arguably the best team in the world right now. A victory away at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday showcased their quality again, something fans can also follow closely via the Stake App. They haven’t lost since January. Vincent Kompany has them in great form, and they’re all set for another league title.

Probable lineups for St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich

St. Pauli expected lineup: Vasilj, Mets, Dzwigala, Wahl, Pyrka, Rasmussen, Metcalfe, Pereira Lage, Sinani, Fujita, Kaars

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Kim, Bischof, Kimmich, Goretzka, Karl, Guerreiro, Diaz, Jackson

Bayern and goals go hand in hand

Bayern Munich win football games. They’ve only failed to do so on six occasions and have lost just twice across all competitions in 2025/26. Therefore, it’s not hard to see why St. Pauli are huge underdogs as they welcome the German giants to Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday.

The hosts have been hampered by injuries this season. They are set to face Bayern without the likes of James Sands, Tomoya Ando and Eric Smith. Jackson Irvine is also suspended after being sent off last time out, and those looking to get involved can do so after completing a quick Stake registration. It’ll take a huge effort if they’re to get anything from this tie.

Bayern, meanwhile, are in great shape and have big players coming back into the fold. We expect players to be rested after the win in Madrid, but Die Roten have so much strength in depth. 96% of their Bundesliga games have ended with over 2.5 goals this season. We’re backing that trend again as they cruise to victory.

St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Bayern to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Stake

Bayern’s firepower to overpower resilient St. Pauli

Kiezkicker may have endured a difficult campaign this season, but they are not often on the end of heavy defeats. Both teams have scored in 62% of their matches at home, and they’ve only failed to score five times in 2026 so far. The men from Hamburg have only lost to nil three times on their own soil in the current campaign,which could make this an interesting angle for those exploring best football betting sites.

Bayern haven’t been watertight either, with their backline certainly not their strongest element. With only one clean sheet in their last nine competitive fixtures, the home side will fancy their chances of causing problems. Die Bayern almost always score more than they concede, so an away victory is certainly on the cards.

St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.72 on Stake

Backing a goalscorer that’s not Harry Kane

After his strike against Los Blancos, Harry Kane is only one goal away from hitting 50 for the season. He is likely to get there soon, but we can see him being rested for this clash. With that in mind, we’re looking elsewhere for an anytime goalscorer.

Kompany has Nicolas Jackson available after he served his suspension recently, and he could be due a start here. The Bayern boss will be keen to keep people fresh before they host Los Merengues next week. However, it’s Luis Diaz who is the best option to find the net.

The Colombian has registered 41 goal contributions across all competitions in 2025/26. He will be targeting 30 goals before the season is out. We can absolutely see him adding to his tally against a struggling St. Pauli this weekend.

St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich Bet 3: Luis Diaz as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.35 on Stake

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