Slavia Prague vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners to extend hosts’ misery

Our expert shares his Slavia Prague vs Arsenal predictions. The Gunners are likely to grind out another result and leave their hosts with nothing.

Best bets for Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

1x2 & BTTS - Arsenal & No at odds of 1.86 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 1.96 on Parimatch

Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.43 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Slavia Prague 0-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke

Slavia Prague’s primary goal should be to carry their domestic form into the European stage. The Red and Whites are coming off a convincing 5-0 drubbing of Jablonec away from home this past weekend. The victory increased Jindrich Trpisovsky’s side’s advantage at the summit of the Czech league to seven points.

Last week, the hosts won 4-0 in their cup outing against Brno. Confidence won’t be in short supply, as they brought an end to a four-game winless run across all competitions. Slavia Prague have lost only two matches this season. Both came in the Champions League.

Arsenal returned to the Premier League summit with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Liverpool. That triumph ended a 14-year wait for a victory at Anfield, and it gave them a three-point buffer at the top. Mikel Arteta’s men needed that kind of response after suffering an embarrassing EFL Cup defeat to League Two side Fleetwood Town last week.

The Gunners will be all too happy to return to Champions League action, where they currently rank seventh. The Gunners remain unbeaten in this season’s competition and will be determined to preserve that record while dealing another blow to Slavia Prague. A defeat or draw would see Slavia Prague extend their unwanted run to 23 consecutive Champions League matches without a victory.

Probable lineups for Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

Slavia Prague expected lineup: Domchak, Holes, Zima, N’Guessan, Suleiman, Moses, Sadilek, Kubiak, Ayaosi, Nowak, Sturm

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Madueke, Tzolis, Gyokeres

Arsenal’s European experience could prove decisive

While Slavia Prague have been performing well domestically, they have struggled to adapt to continental football. Since winning their first game in the UCL proper, they’ve been on a 22-game winless streak. They haven’t won any of their recent 18 European fixtures regardless of the competition and lost 12 in that run.

Arsenal’s 14-match winning streak in the Champions League came to an end on the previous matchday. They fought back to secure a 2-2 draw away to Bayern Munich. Arteta’s side have been particularly strong on the road in Europe. They avoided defeat in their last nine away matches in the competition and won six. The Gunners’ only defeat in the last 18 UCL outings was in the final against PSG last season.

The Londoners should have enough quality to secure all three points, but they might also keep the hosts at bay. Their two triumphs in the league phase this season came without the opposition team scoring. Arteta’s defence demonstrated their quality against one of the best front lines in Europe when they restricted Liverpool to very little over the weekend.

The hosts enter this fixture on the back of consecutive games where neither team scored a goal. Meanwhile, four of the last five head-to-heads saw only one team or none score a goal on the day.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - Arsenal & No at odds of 1.86 on Parimatch

Gyokeres must make his mark

The Arsenal boss has been more inclined to start with Viktor Gyokeres in the Champions League than Kai Havertz. The Swede started two of this season’s three games, but he is yet to find the back of the net. His first goal of the season arrived last week in that EFL Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town.

If Gyokeres gets the nod from the start here, we expect him to be dangerous. The former Sporting man certainly enjoys more space and time on the ball in this competition than in the Premier League. Yet, he has contributed to goals recently, which is why we’ve picked him to hit the back of the net in this outing.

Gyokeres has one goal and two assists in his last four games, although his recent appearance was a six-minute cameo off the bench against Liverpool. He also played a key role in Arsenal’s comeback against Bayern Munich, providing the pass that allowed Declan Rice to set up their equaliser.

Arsenal need to start playing to his strengths, as Sweden have done, where he scored in each of his last four appearances. Providing Gyokeres with the right service in dangerous areas should give him a good chance of finding the net.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Viktor Gyokeres at odds of 1.96 on Parimatch

Arsenal’s defence could keep the goals down

Breaking down Arsenal’s backline has become a difficult task for opposition sides. Liverpool have plenty of attacking quality, yet they failed to find clear-cut chances against the Gunners. Arteta’s men simply soaked up the pressure but never allowed the Reds in.

That’s been their blueprint for a while now, which is why they ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title. They have averaged just 0.67 goals conceded per match in the competition while keeping clean sheets in 67% of their games. The average goal count from their two away dates is 2.5 goals, which is why it may fall under that line.

Slavia Prague failed to score in six of their last 10 UCL matches, which further plays into this selection. Additionally, the Gunners have scored more than two goals in just one of their last five away matches in all competitions. As a result, the goal count could be kept low in this one.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Betting Tip 3: Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.43 on Parimatch

Looking to dive into more promotions? Discover all you need to know about the Parimatch promo code.

Prefer a different bookmaker? 1xbet and Stake.com are both great options for Indian bettors.

Discover the best crypto betting sites available in India.

+