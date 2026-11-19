Our betting expert expects defences to be largely on top in this match, with Real Madrid claiming all the points.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

First half - Under 1.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Stake

Real Madrid to win & Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.10 on Stake

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.80 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler

Real Madrid found form in between the last two international breaks with eight straight wins in all competitions. That included a vital 2-1 victory away to Barcelona in El Clasico.

Jose Mourinho has found much more balance across the pitch of late. His side saw off Valencia 3-0 at Mestalla last time out. Los Blancos trail Barca by just three points heading into this Sunday’s game, with a close title race brewing.

As for Celta Vigo, they’ve endured a difficult start to the campaign, with just two wins in 12 league outings. The Galicians could only draw 0-0 at home to Levante a fortnight ago in La Liga, despite creating 3.16 xG. They’ve since beaten Salamanca UDS 5-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras, Camavinga, Silva, Guler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe

Celta Vigo expected lineup: Radu, J. Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso, Rueda, Febas, Moriba, Galan, Alvarez, Swedberg, Jutgla

Celta to keep it tight before the break

An injury to striker Borja Iglesias has been a major factor behind Celta Vigo’s struggles. Ferran Jutgla has often led the line, but he has only netted twice in 11 appearances in La Liga. That still makes him the joint-top scorer in the visiting squad, along with Pablo Duran.

The visitors are unlikely to show much ambition in such a challenging away fixture. However, they can take some inspiration from keeping a clean sheet on this ground in a fine 2-0 win last year. Claudio Giraldez wants his side to keep it tight early on and get a foothold in the contest again.

There have been just two first-half goals scored across Celta’s five away league fixtures this term. The Galicians have only netted once on the road all season in the Spanish top flight. Backing there to be under 1.5 goals before the interval offers value, with an implied probability of 57%.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 1: First half - Under 1.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Stake

Real Madrid resurgence to continue with another win

This is a stronger Real Madrid side than the one that limped to a defeat in the corresponding fixture last season. That result helped signal the beginning of the end for Xabi Alonso. However, Mourinho appears to have really stamped his mark on this team in recent weeks.

Yan Diomande has excelled out wide, with four goals and three assists in his past eight appearances. Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler have also thrived in support of Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Fede Valverde’s switch to right-back has helped solidify the defence.

Real Madrid have conceded just twice across their last five league outings. They’ve won their last two matches in La Liga to nil.

Celta Vigo have failed to score in 58% of their league fixtures this term. That points to value in backing the hosts to win this clash without conceding.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 2: Real Madrid to win & Both teams to score - No at odds of 2.10 on Stake

Strong defences set to keep the score down

This encounter sees two of the strongest backlines in La Liga meet. Along with Atletico Madrid, the pair boast the joint-best defensive records in the division, with only 10 goals conceded.

The underlying data also highlights how tough it is for opposing teams to create chances against these sides. Real Madrid have only allowed 11.4 xG, which is the best record in the division. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo rank second by that metric, with just 12.6 xG allowed.

Three of Celta’s five road fixtures this season in the Spanish top flight have ended with 0-0 scorelines. Their league games overall average just 1.67 goals per 90 minutes. Given that, backing under 3.5 goals offers value, with an implied probability of 56%.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Bet 3: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.80 on Stake

Want to explore more promotions? Learn all about the Stake promo code.

Prefer a different bookmaker? 1xbet and Parimatch are both great options for Indian bettors.

Discover the best betting apps available in India.

+