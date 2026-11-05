PSG vs Troyes predictions: Away day blues to continue for Troyes

Saturday’s visitors Troyes have not beaten PSG in ten attempts in Ligue 1. Their away form points to another easy night’s work for Les Parisiens.

Best bets for PSG vs Troyes

PSG to win and both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.00 with Parimatch

PSG -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.00 with Parimatch

Mika Godts anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.95 with Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 3-0 Troyes

Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Godts, Torres, Doue

PSG are back at the Parc des Princes this weekend to entertain Troyes. Luis Enrique’s men are in ominous form after their 6-0 thrashing of Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals from Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Fabian Ruiz and Senny Mayulu saw PSG lead 4-0 after just 17 minutes. The win made it ten consecutive victories in all competitions for Les Parisiens.

PSG are at the Ligue 1 summit, with 20 points from nine games. They are also the division’s top scorers. Their impressive campaign has continued despite injuries to Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The latter is set to be out for the remainder of the season.

Troyes arrive in the French capital in 15th place, having scored seven goals in nine rounds.

Only Lorient have managed as few across the whole division. A 2-0 win over Le Mans last weekend was a welcome relief.

However, their away form is the real worry. Troyes have won once on the road all season. Stephane Dumont can’t even blame a lengthy injury list for his side’s poor performances away from home. Only Anis Ouzenadji (ankle) looks likely to miss out on Saturday evening.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Troyes

Paris Saint-Germain expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doue, Torres, Godts

Troyes expected lineup: Konate, Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz, Gozzi, Mille, Dermane, Diop, Ifnaou, Ripart, Nkada

Troyes to lose and fail to score at Parc des Princes

Troyes have managed just seven goals in their first nine Ligue 1 games. They’ve failed to score in more than half (5) of their fixtures. Their output away from home is worse still, with 75% of their away trips ending without a goal scored.

PSG kept a clean sheet at Villarreal on Tuesday night despite holding a commanding lead for most of the game. With a comfortable lead at El Madrigal, Luis Enrique’s players could have eased off after the break. However, they landed a solid shutout.

Matvei Safonov only has two clean sheets in Ligue 1 so far this term. That’s why the implied probability sits at a coin flip situation. Nevertheless, Troyes have not beaten PSG in ten attempts. Fresh from their emphatic victory over Villarreal, PSG should have little trouble sweeping Troyes aside.

PSG vs Troyes Bet 1: PSG to win and both teams to score (No) at odds of 2.00 with Parimatch

Les Parisiens to cruise to victory

We’ve already touched on PSG’s rampant win at El Madrigal on Tuesday night. Les Parisiens raced into a four-goal lead inside the opening 17 minutes.

Their 21 league goals in nine matches make them Ligue 1’s leading scorers. Troyes have conceded 16 goals in the same number of games.

None of PSG’s home wins have been by a three-goal margin so far this term. However, their winning margins have been growing in recent weeks. They thrashed Le Havre 5-1 last weekend before securing two-goal victories over Lyon and Strasbourg.

Given their recent form and the quality of their opponents, PSG winning by at least three goals at an implied probability of 50% looks a reasonable forecast.

PSG vs Troyes Bet 2: PSG -2 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.00 with Parimatch

Godts to make his minutes count against struggling Troyes

Mika Godts has scored twice and assisted twice in Ligue 1. Those four contributions arrived in only 281 minutes. His two goals have arrived in his last three appearances too.

His rate of 0.64 goals per 90 is the best at the club. He is placed in the 95th percentile for chances created among wingers.

Godts sits in the 85th percentile for goals too. The fact he’s only started two of his eight Ligue 1 appearances this term is a cause for concern. However, he’s likely to get his chance this weekend.

Rotation after Tuesday’s 6-0 Champions League win in Villarreal should help on that front. Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both remain unavailable, so Luis Enrique will lean on the Belgian to fire this weekend. Troyes have shipped 16 goals in nine Ligue 1 games, so he’ll fancy his chances.

PSG vs Troyes Bet 3: Mika Godts anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.95 with Parimatch

Looking to dive into more promotions? Discover all you need to know about the Parimatch promo code.

Prefer a different bookmaker? 1xbet and Stake.com are both great options for Indian bettors.

Discover the best crypto betting sites available in India.

+